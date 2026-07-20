Cristiano Ronaldo does not merely have the largest Instagram following of any athlete. He has built an audience bigger than the population of nearly every country on Earth.

The Portuguese soccer legend currently leads all athletes with approximately 677 million followers, putting him more than 160 million ahead of longtime rival Lionel Messi. Together, the two global superstars occupy a social-media tier no other athlete comes close to reaching.

Soccer dominates the rest of the ranking, claiming eight of the 10 spots. Cricket superstar Virat Kohli and NBA icon LeBron James are the only athletes from outside the sport to crack the list.

Follower totals change constantly, but as of July 2026, these are the 10 most-followed athletes on Instagram.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 677 Million Followers

No athlete has transformed worldwide fame into a social-media empire quite like Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shares everything from family moments and training sessions to major sponsorship campaigns with an audience of approximately 677 million people. He is not only Instagram's most-followed athlete, but its most-followed individual.

Ronaldo also became the first person to surpass one billion combined followers across major social-media platforms, underlining just how far his influence extends beyond soccer.

2. Lionel Messi: 514 Million Followers

Messi sits comfortably in second place with approximately 514 million followers.

The Argentina captain's page blends career milestones with intimate family photos and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three sons.

His enormous reach was on full display throughout Argentina's run to the 2026 World Cup final, with his tournament posts attracting millions of reactions from supporters around the world.

3. Virat Kohli: 273 Million Followers

Virat Kohli is the most-followed cricketer on Instagram and the highest-ranking athlete on the list who does not play soccer.

The former India captain has amassed approximately 273 million followers through a mix of cricket content, fitness posts, family moments and high-profile partnerships.

Kohli's presence in the top three speaks to cricket's enormous international audience, particularly across India and South Asia.

4. Neymar Jr.: 242 Million Followers

Neymar remains one of soccer's most recognizable and marketable personalities.

The Brazilian star has approximately 242 million followers, placing him fourth among all athletes and third among active or former soccer players.

His Instagram presence reflects the personality that helped make him a global celebrity, featuring fashion, music, family, travel and plenty of soccer.

5. LeBron James: 154 Million Followers

LeBron James is the most-followed basketball player on Instagram.

The four-time NBA champion has approximately 154 million followers, making him the only American athlete in the top 10 and one of just two non-soccer players on the list.

James uses the platform to document his basketball career, business ventures, charitable work and life with his family.

6. Kylian Mbappé: 135 Million Followers

Mbappé's audience has continued to surge as he has grown into one of the defining soccer stars of his generation.

The France captain now has approximately 135 million Instagram followers after another high-profile World Cup run and a career filled with unforgettable performances on the sport's biggest stages.

At 27, Mbappé is also the youngest athlete inside the top 10, giving him considerable room to climb even higher.

7. David Beckham: 87.6 Million Followers

More than a decade after playing his final professional match, Beckham remains one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

The former England captain has approximately 87.6 million followers and regularly shares posts featuring his family, fashion work, business ventures and role as an Inter Miami co-owner.

His continued presence among active superstars illustrates the extraordinary staying power of the Beckham brand.

8. Mohamed Salah: 67.6 Million Followers

Mohamed Salah ranks eighth with approximately 67.6 million followers.

The Egyptian forward has become one of the Premier League's most celebrated players while building an enormous following across Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

His page largely centers on soccer, training, family and charitable work, offering a more reserved online presence than many of the stars surrounding him on the list.

9. Sergio Ramos: 67.2 Million Followers

Sergio Ramos trails Salah by fewer than half a million followers.

The longtime Spain and Real Madrid defender has approximately 67.2 million followers, built through a decorated career that includes World Cup, European Championship and Champions League titles.

Ramos' page combines soccer memories with workouts, fashion, family photos and music.

10. Zlatan Ibrahimović: 65.2 Million Followers

Zlatan Ibrahimović rounds out the top 10 with approximately 65.2 million followers.

The retired Swedish striker's confidence and unmistakable personality made him one of soccer's most entertaining figures, and that appeal carried seamlessly onto social media.

Even after retirement, Ibrahimović continues to engage fans through soccer commentary, training content, brand campaigns and characteristically bold posts.

Soccer Stars Dominate Instagram's Athlete Rankings

The numbers leave little doubt about soccer's unmatched worldwide reach.

Eight of the 10 most-followed athletes are soccer players, with stars from Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Egypt, Spain and Sweden represented. Ronaldo and Messi alone have a combined following of nearly 1.2 billion, although that figure includes substantial overlap between their audiences.

Kohli's third-place position shows the immense global power of cricket, while James remains basketball's clear social-media leader.

The ranking may shift as follower totals rise and fall, but catching Ronaldo and Messi will require far more than one viral season. The two soccer legends have spent years building audiences that now extend well beyond sports.