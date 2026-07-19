Lionel Messi has lifted nearly every trophy soccer has to offer.

But on the eve of what could be the final World Cup match of his legendary career, the Argentina captain made it clear that the memories mean even more than the silverware.

Just hours before Argentina takes on Spain in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, Messi shared an emotional message on Instagram alongside a team photo featuring players, coaches and staff.

Rather than focusing on the pressure of the occasion, the 39-year-old reflected on the journey that brought Argentina back to the sport's biggest stage, thanking everyone who has helped build one of international soccer's most successful teams.

With millions preparing to watch the final, the post quickly resonated with fans around the world.

Lionel Messi Reflects on Argentina's Unforgettable Journey

Messi opened his message by looking back on everything he has experienced in an Argentina shirt over the past two decades.

"The nicest thing about all these years was never just the titles, but all the way. Share the day to day with this group, compete together, get up in the difficult moments and enjoy every step."

He then thanked the teammates, coaches and staff members who have been alongside him throughout his international career.

"Thanks to each of my teammates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family."

Messi closed the post with a message that perfectly captured the emotion surrounding Sunday's final.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase."

His final words were simple, but powerful.

"COME ON ARGENTINA ❤️🇦🇷"

Argentina Chases Another World Cup Title

Sunday's final gives Argentina the opportunity to defend the World Cup championship it won in Qatar in 2022 while adding another historic chapter to one of soccer's greatest dynasties.

It also carries enormous significance for Messi.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has previously indicated this tournament would likely be his final World Cup appearance, making Sunday's showdown against Spain one of the most anticipated matches of his remarkable career.

Regardless of the result, Messi's message served as a reminder that, for one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen, the relationships forged along the way have become just as meaningful as the championships themselves.

And with one final opportunity to bring another World Cup home to Argentina, his rallying cry set the tone for what could be another unforgettable day in soccer history.

