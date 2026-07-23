The Top 5 Highest-Paid Players in the NFL on a Per-Year Basis

As the NFL season inches closer, it's time to start getting excited about what's ahead.

Nobody wants to wish the summer away, but when it comes to football, yes, you might want to start wishing September would come a bit early.

There are many good storylines to watch heading into training camp involving several different players. Those players are on different teams, but they all have one thing in common: They all make bank.

Here's a look at the top five highest-paid players in the NFL, ranked by annual salary, according to Spotrac.

The Highest Paid Players in the NFL by Total Contract Value

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: $64 million per year

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nobody should be surprised that Mahomes is No. 1.

He's already won three Super Bowl championships, and he's not even 30 years old yet. That takes talent, skill and dedication. Winning championships is also a very expensive asset to have.

His salary is $64 million per year. Oh, and his deal has a $504.75 million total value. So, it's more than half a billion dollars. A small fortune.

2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: $60 million per year

The Dallas Cowboys have a star quarterback in Dak Prescott, and he's getting paid like it.

This franchise hasn't been winning as much as it historically does, but Prescott remains one of the kingpins of this team, and he's helping take them into the future.

His salary is $60 million per year. Not bad. He has a $240 million total value.

T-3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: $55 million per year

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen smiles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unlike Mahomes, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills hasn't won a championship.

He hasn't even been to the big game, as of this moment, though he has led Buffalo to the AFC CHampionship Game before.

Allen is still an MVP-winning quarterback with wicked skills, and that means he needs to be paid. Allen runs the Bills $55 million per year.

T-3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: $55 million per year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Also in the tie is Joe Burrow of the Bengals. He's paid $55 million per year.

That's a big chunk of change, and his stats show he deserves it. Although he's been injured quite a bit during his career, so he can be an expensive player for the bench.

T-3. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: $55 million per year

Trevor Lawrence is also tied with that $55 million-per-year number. Sure, he hasn't taken the Jacksonville Jaguars to the big game. But he's one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL.

T-3. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers: $55 million per year

Finally, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers is also tied up in this mix at $55 million per year. He also hasn't taken the Packers to the big game, but he's one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league, so that's why he gets paid

It's clear that quarterbacks in the NFL are rolling in the cash. Edge-rusher is also a highly-paid role in the NFL, but the signal-callers are still on top.