Tiger Woods spent decades making golf history. Somewhere along the way, he also built a business empire worth considerably more than all those trophies and tournament checks combined.

Forbes currently estimates Woods' real-time net worth at $1.5 billion, putting the 50-year-old in exceptionally rare company among professional athletes. The publication certified Woods as a billionaire in 2022, making him only the second active athlete at the time to reach the milestone, after LeBron James.

The eye-popping part is how little of that fortune actually came from winning golf tournaments.

Woods owns a PGA Tour-record $121 million in career prize money, an extraordinary figure that still accounts for a relatively small piece of the nearly $2 billion in pretax career earnings Forbes attributes to him.

The rest tells a much bigger story about what the Tiger Woods name became beyond the golf course.

How Tiger Woods Built a $1.5 Billion Net Worth

Woods didn't become a billionaire simply by being better at golf than almost everyone else.

His unprecedented commercial appeal turned him into one of the defining athlete brands of his generation.

The majority of Woods' career earnings have come from endorsement deals, including his famous relationship with Nike. Woods signed with the company when he turned professional in 1996, beginning a partnership that lasted 27 years before the two sides announced their split in 2024.

His current sponsorship portfolio includes brands such as Rolex, TaylorMade, Monster Energy and Upper Deck.

Then there are the businesses and investments.

Woods and Rory McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, the company behind TGL, which launched its tech-driven golf league in 2025. Woods has also put money into PopStroke, the golf entertainment concept, while his TGR Design business has extended his reach into golf-course architecture. Forbes additionally lists him as a partner with Justin Timberlake and British billionaire Joe Lewis in luxury real-estate venture Nexxus.

That diversification matters. At this point, Woods' wealth is tied to far more than whether he tees it up on Sunday afternoon.

Tiger Woods' Full Swing Investment Became a $530 Million Deal

One of Woods' long-running business relationships also received a major valuation stamp in 2026.

Woods has been closely associated with Full Swing, the sports technology company known for its golf simulators and launch-monitor technology. Versant Media Group agreed in July to acquire Full Swing from Bruin Capital and a group of minority investors for approximately $530 million in cash. The acquisition was officially completed on Aug. 3.

The $530 million figure is the price of Full Swing itself, not a $530 million payday for Woods. That distinction matters.

Woods was among the company's investors and has served as an ambassador for the brand, but Versant's public announcement did not disclose the size of his individual stake or how much he personally received from the transaction. So while the deal underscores the value of a company Woods backed, his exact proceeds should not be treated as publicly confirmed.

It is another example, though, of the way Woods has turned decades of influence in golf into opportunities far beyond tournament purses.

Tiger Woods Has Earned Nearly $2 Billion During His Career

The scale becomes clearer when his career earnings are put next to his actual golf winnings.

Forbes estimates Woods has earned nearly $2 billion pretax since turning professional, while his PGA Tour prize money stands at $121 million.

In other words, winning 82 PGA Tour events and 15 major championships made Woods a legend. The enormous commercial ecosystem surrounding that success made him a billionaire.

His investments also extend into real estate. Forbes points to two homes on Jupiter Island, Fla., as part of his portfolio and lists Jupiter Island as his residence.

Perhaps the most remarkable detail in Woods' financial history is money he didn't take.

Woods reportedly rejected a staggering offer to join LIV Golf. Former LIV CEO Greg Norman previously described the proposal as being in the “high nine digits,” meaning Woods reached billionaire status despite walking away from what could have been one of the largest individual deals in sports history.

Woods' fortune now stands at an estimated $1.5 billion, placing him among the world's billionaires in 2026.

For a golfer whose record-setting career prize money once seemed almost impossibly large, $121 million now tells only a small part of the financial story.

