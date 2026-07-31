Professional basketball has never been richer.

NBA superstars now sign contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, earn massive endorsement deals, and build global brands that stretch far beyond the game itself. Yet even in an era of unprecedented wealth, becoming a billionaire remains an achievement reserved for an incredibly exclusive group.

As of 2026, just four current and former NBA players have officially reached billionaire status. While each became a household name because of basketball, their greatest financial successes came from what they built after the final buzzer, through investments, ownership stakes, media companies, restaurants, consumer brands and business ventures that transformed their fortunes.

Here's a closer look at the four NBA players who became billionaires.

Michael Jordan

Estimated net worth of around $3.5 to $3.8 billion

No athlete has built a larger business empire than Michael Jordan.

Widely regarded as the greatest player in NBA history, Jordan won six championships, five MVP awards and became the face of basketball during the 1990s. But his wealth extends far beyond his Hall of Fame résumé.

The foundation of Jordan's fortune is the Jordan Brand, his longtime partnership with Nike that continues to generate billions in annual sales around the world. Combined with endorsements, investments and the 2023 sale of his majority ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan became the first former professional athlete to surpass the billionaire mark and remains the wealthiest basketball player ever.

Magic Johnson

Estimated net worth of about $1.5 to $1.6 billion

Magic Johnson's second act has been every bit as impressive as his playing career.

After winning five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson reinvented himself as one of America's most successful entrepreneurs. His portfolio has included movie theaters, Starbucks franchises, insurance companies, commercial real estate and investments across multiple industries.

Johnson has also become one of the most recognizable owners in professional sports, holding ownership stakes in organizations including MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, MLS' LAFC and the NFL's Washington Commanders.

His business success has made him one of the most influential former athletes in the world.

LeBron James

Estimated net worth exceeding $1.2 billion

LeBron James became the first active NBA player to officially reach billionaire status.

While continuing to perform at an elite level on the court, James steadily built a diverse business portfolio through endorsements, entertainment and strategic investments. His lifetime partnership with Nike remains one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history.

Away from basketball, James co-founded SpringHill, invested early in Blaze Pizza, became part of Fenway Sports Group's ownership structure and expanded into television, film and media production.

Rather than waiting until retirement, James built his fortune while still competing, creating a blueprint few athletes have matched.

Junior Bridgeman

Estimated net worth of around $1.4 to $1.5 billion

Perhaps the most remarkable story on this list belongs to Junior Bridgeman.

Unlike the other three billionaires, Bridgeman was never an NBA superstar. During his 12-year career, he established himself as one of the league's most dependable sixth men, primarily with the Milwaukee Bucks.

His greatest success came after retirement.

Bridgeman began investing in fast-food franchises, eventually building one of the largest restaurant ownership groups in the United States with hundreds of Wendy's and Chili's locations. After selling those businesses, he expanded into Coca-Cola bottling, distribution and other investments that dramatically increased his wealth.

Later, Bridgeman returned to the NBA as part of the ownership group that purchased a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, completing one of the most remarkable business journeys in professional sports.

His path proved that extraordinary wealth isn't always built by the biggest stars, but by long-term vision and disciplined investing.

An Exclusive Club

NBA salaries continue to climb, with today's superstars earning contracts that would have been unimaginable just a generation ago. Yet billionaire status remains exceptionally rare.

For Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Junior Bridgeman, basketball opened the door. Their lasting fortunes were built through entrepreneurship, ownership and business decisions that extended well beyond the game itself.

For now, they remain the only members of one of the most exclusive clubs in sports.

