Timothee Chalamet Had an Unexpected Fangirl Moment at the World Cup

Timothée Chalamet has spent much of the past year cheering from some of the biggest stages in sports.

From the New York Knicks' playoff run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Oscar-nominated actor has become as recognizable in the stands as he is on the red carpet.

But during Tuesday's semifinal between France and Spain at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Chalamet had a moment that instantly resonated with sports fans everywhere.

For a few seconds, one of Hollywood's biggest stars forgot he was the celebrity. Instead, he became a fan.

Backstage before kickoff, Chalamet met members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, whose appearance at major events has made them one of the NFL's most recognizable squads. A video shared by the cheerleaders' official Instagram account captured the encounter, and Chalamet couldn't hide how excited he was.

Walking into the room with a smile, he greeted the group before exchanging hugs with several of the cheerleaders.

"Yo, nice to meet you guys," Chalamet said.

Then, turning toward the camera with a grin, he delivered the line that quickly made the video go viral.

"I'm starstruck."

The clip immediately drew attention online, with many fans appreciating that one of Hollywood's most famous actors looked just as excited to meet the legendary cheer squad as any football fan might.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Anna Kate Sundvold also reacted to the moment in the comments, writing, "I'm speechless🥹🥹."

Timothée Chalamet Has Fully Embraced the Sports World

The backstage meeting was just one memorable moment during Chalamet's visit to Tuesday's World Cup semifinal.

The actor attended the match wearing a retro France track jacket in support of Les Bleus, reflecting a connection that runs deeper than fandom. His father, Marc Chalamet, was born in Nîmes, France, and Timothée has long embraced his French heritage.

Television cameras frequently found Chalamet throughout the match, and he was also spotted chatting with soccer icon David Beckham in the stands before kickoff.

France's afternoon ultimately ended in disappointment, falling 2-0 to Spain and missing out on a return to the World Cup final. Even so, Chalamet appeared to enjoy every moment of the experience, from taking in one of the tournament's biggest matches to sharing a memorable backstage encounter.

His appearance also continued what has become a notable run as one of Hollywood's most visible celebrity sports fans.

Earlier this year, Chalamet became a fixture during the New York Knicks' postseason run, regularly sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

After New York captured the NBA championship, he joined players and fans on the court to celebrate before later joking that the title meant even more to him than winning an Academy Award.

Tuesday's viral moment in Dallas offered another reminder of why Chalamet has become such a favorite among sports fans. Whether he's celebrating championships, supporting France on the international stage or admitting he's "starstruck" while meeting the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, his enthusiasm rarely feels manufactured.

And for one unforgettable backstage moment at the World Cup, the actor who usually has everyone else asking for a photo was simply another fan soaking it all in.

