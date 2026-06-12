Is Kylie Jenner Actually the Knicks' Good Luck Charm?

When Kylie Jenner first started showing up court-side at New York Knicks games with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, fans mostly treated it as another celebrity-row storyline.

A few months later, the conversation has changed.

The Knicks are now one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973, and some fans are starting to wonder whether Jenner has quietly become the team's most unexpected good-luck charm.

It sounds ridiculous. The numbers, however, are giving Knicks fans plenty of ammunition.

Earlier this postseason, Casino.org found that the Knicks were 5-1 in games Jenner attended, giving her an impressive 83.3% winning percentage as a courtside spectator.

Since then, New York has continued to win with Jenner in the building.

Most recently, Jenner and Chalamet were at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks' dramatic 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10.

The win gave New York a commanding 3-1 series lead and moved the franchise within one victory of its first championship in more than five decades.

For fans who enjoy a good sports superstition, it was yet another data point.

The Knicks Keep Winning When Jenner Shows Up

While Jenner has attended several Knicks games alongside Chalamet dating back to the regular season, a handful of playoff appearances have become especially memorable.

Among them:

April 28: Knicks defeat the Atlanta Hawks 126-97 in Game 5 of their first-round series.

May 6: Knicks defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-102 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

May 12: Knicks defeat the Boston Celtics 121-113 and take control of their second-round series.

May 25: Knicks crush the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 to complete a sweep and clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

June 10: Knicks rally from a 27-point deficit to beat the Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

TImothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at halftime between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Those victories helped fuel the growing belief among fans that Jenner's presence might be more than just a coincidence.

Of course, nobody is suggesting Jenner deserves credit for Jalen Brunson's heroics, Karl-Anthony Towns' dominance or the Knicks' remarkable playoff run.

Still, sports fans have never been known for separating logic from superstition.

Knicks Fans Have Fully Embraced the Joke

That's what makes this storyline so entertaining.

The Knicks have spent decades searching for playoff success. Now they're one win away from a title, Madison Square Garden has become the center of the basketball universe, and one of the most famous celebrities in the world keeps showing up for victories.

Whether Jenner is actually a good-luck charm is beside the point.

At this stage, many Knicks fans probably don't want to find out what happens if she stops attending.

With Game 5 heading to San Antonio and a championship on the line, don't be surprised if social media spends the next two days asking the same question:

Will Kylie Jenner be there?

