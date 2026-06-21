Alix Earle Seen on Date With Musician Amid Tom Brady Romance Rumors

Alix Earle has been romantically linked to former NFL quarterback and current Las Vegas Raiders partial owner Tom Brady, according to reports, but now, the social media influencer is sending a signal that she may not be Brady's girl.

Earle has been spotted on what appears to have been a date with a different man. She was photographed out and about with musician Benson Boone in Los Angeles on Thursday.

According to a report from People, the two were spotted after a dinner date at the Los Angeles restaurant Craig's.

The two were seen walking down the street, smiling and enjoying each other's company. Another photo shared by People showed Boone opening the passenger door for Earle.

Alix Earle Seen on a Date After Tom Brady Talk

In the photos, Boone wore an all-black outfit, simply a T-shirt and matching jeans. Earle also looked casual, wearing light wash jeans that had a wide leg and a lacy black shirt.

This isn't the first time these two have gotten people thinking they're an item. Earle was spotted in some of Boone's TikTok videos in May, but he told TMZ that they weren't dating at the time and were simply "hanging out."

The musician also asked Earle to be in the music video for his single, "The Time of My Life."

The dating talk between Earle and Boone comes after Earle's dating rumors with Brady. The two were at St. Barth's New Year's Eve party together, with onlookers saying they looked "cozy," according to a report from People.

There was also more talk about these two possibly being an item during Super Bowl weekend. But neither of them have admitted to there being a romance.

In April, Earle shared a Coachella recap video, and in it, she revealed what she's looking for in a man. It appears the fun of the festival made her want a musician, and Boone certainly fits that bill.

Alix Earle Wants to 'Date a Rock Star So Bad'

"I want to date a rock star so bad," Earle said during her Coachella recap video published on April 16. "It's my dream. That's literally my dream."

She also asked viewers if they knew how she could get one.

"Do you know our group chat's The Groupies?" she said. "We wanna be rockstar groupies. So far we've only made it to the DJs." Sorry to the DJs out there for the shade.

She also said that she wanted "no more football players" in her dating world. Perhaps that means she's looking in a different direction these days.