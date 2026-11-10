Tom Brady has spent most of his life around football players, but a conversation with Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots caught him completely off guard.

It started innocently enough. Two guys who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area were talking about their high school football days, trading a little friendly rivalry between their old schools.

Then Williams mentioned his mother.

As it turns out, Dani Williams had babysat Brady when he was just 5 years old.

The revelation left the seven-time Super Bowl champion stunned, and he couldn't resist sharing the story with viewers during Fox's broadcast of Green Bay's 45-27 victory over New England on Nov. 8.

"I don't get shocked very often, but I was shocked," Brady admitted to broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt.

This week’s #LFG Player of the Game has a unique connection to @TomBrady: his mom used to babysit the GOAT!



Congratulations to @packers S @evan_williams32! pic.twitter.com/Q5A7gsYGWi — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 9, 2026

And the story only got better from there.

Tom Brady Learns Packers Player's Mom Used to Babysit Him

Brady, 49, grew up in San Mateo, California, and attended Junipero Serra High School. Williams, 25, attended nearby St. Francis High School, giving the two a natural connection long before they discovered the family history.

When they met before Sunday's game, Brady couldn't resist asking Williams how his alma mater had fared against Serra.

Williams had a much better response than a football score.

"He said, 'Hey, I got a story for you! My mom used to babysit you!'" Brady recalled during the broadcast.

For someone who has experienced just about everything the NFL has to offer, the unexpected trip down memory lane was a genuine surprise.

Brady laughed as he explained that Williams' mother had looked after him decades earlier, long before he became a household name.

"I told her, 'I hope I was good!'" he said. "Maybe we should throw in an extra tip now for me being a bad boy."

Fox even showed Dani cheering for her son from the stands while Brady recounted their unlikely connection.

And on a day when Williams had plenty to celebrate on the field, his mother's connection to the opposing team's most famous former quarterback became one of the afternoon's most entertaining stories.

Brady Has One More Request After Packers' Win Over Patriots

Williams made sure the family reunion wasn't the only memorable part of his afternoon.

The Packers safety recorded four tackles and an interception in Green Bay's convincing win, earning Brady's weekly LFG Player of the Game honor.

That brought the two together again for a postgame interview, where Brady was still thinking about the revelation.

"I'm going to get a hold of you and I'm going to figure out if I was a good kid or not, OK?" Brady joked.

Williams wasn't about to let him off that easily.

"Yeah, we're gonna see because I heard no stories, which might be a bad thing!" he replied with a laugh.

But Brady had another idea, one that would give Dani a pretty special keepsake from the afternoon.

"Give her that football," Brady told Williams. "Send it my way and let's autograph it and we'll both give it to her."

It was a fitting ending to a story neither man could have anticipated when they started talking about their high school football rivalry.

Williams walked away with a victory, an interception and a game ball. His mother might soon have a football signed by both her son and the boy she once babysat, who just happened to grow up to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

