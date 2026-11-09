3 Winners, 3 Losers in Patriots Smackdown Loss Against Packers

On Sunday, the New England Patriots were outplayed in countless facets in their 45-27 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Throughout the season, New England has dealt with numerous injuries to its squad, with those absences being highlighted against Green Bay.

With many of the Patriots' issues on Sunday stemming from the top of their roster, here are the three biggest winners and losers from their blowout loss to the Packers.

Loser: CB Christian Gonzalez

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch past New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, Gonzalez had the worst game of his NFL career by a mile. In fact, he had one of the worst games out of any cornerback this season.

Gonzalez allowed 187 yards in coverage, the third-most by any player this season, after he had allowed 196 yards in his first six games combined. — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 9, 2026

In coverage against Packers wide receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, Gonzalez forced just one incompletion on a whopping 18 targets. To add more fuel to the fire, both Golden and Watson set career-highs in receiving yards on Sunday.

"When your best players don't play good, you don't have much of a chance in this league," New England head coach Mike Vrabel said. "So, we expect a lot more. He expects a lot more. We need more from him and everybody else."

Loser: QB Drake Maye

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (57) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the season, Maye struggled with poor decision-making, forcing passes downfield in unacceptable situations. Although he had largely cleaned up his act since then, he reverted back to his old ways on Sunday.

The third-year gunslinger finished the day with three interceptions, all of which came in the first half. Those turnovers quickly put the Patriots in a hole they could not dig themselves out of.

"I'm disappointed in myself for, you can't put the team in the hole straight off the bat, first possession, first half," Maye said. "I feel like in the times we had chances to get back into the game, I messed them up, and we had chances to put us back within three points multiple times, and just frustrating...I wasn't good today."

Winner: WR DeMario Douglas

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) reacts after a play in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Patriots wide receiver room struggled as a whole, Douglas was the lone bright spot. The 25-year-old finished the afternoon with five receptions for 102 yards, providing the lackluster New England offense with some big-play ability. Plus, he has now tallied at least 65 yards in four of his past five games.

"We got to keep going," Douglas said after the loss. "We're still in it. I feel like we just got to work. A lot of people are going to have a lot of opportunities and it's time for people to step up. When they roll call, it's time to go."

Loser: Offensive Line

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) defends against Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Maye made plenty of poor decisions against the Packers. However, his offensive line was not doing him any favors.

On 43 dropbacks, New England allowed 27 pressures, 13 of which were unblocked. Plus, it let up 17 hurries, four quarterback hits and four sacks. Maye was playing under durress all evening due to the poor performance up front.

Winner: DT Christian Barmore

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) is defended by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the week, it was questioned whether or not Barmore would even play on Sunday. The 27-year-old did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness and was the topic of trade talks from national reports.

Despite this, Barmore took the field and was one of New England's lone bright spots. His takedown of Packers quarterback Jordan Love helped extend his streak to four-consecutive games with at least half a sack. Plus, he also tallied a pair of run stops.

Winner: P Mitch Wishnowsky

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) punts the ball during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may not be the best day in the office when your punter is one of your best players on the field. But, naturally, that was the case for the Patriots against the Packers.

Wishnowsky had an impressive performance Sunday, with four of his five punts pinning Green Bay inside its own 20-yard line. One of the 34-year-old's punts also landed perfectly inside the 5-yard line.

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