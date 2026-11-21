In another move into sports ownership, Tom Brady has reportedly picked up a stake in Chelsea, one of the biggest names in English soccer.

Sources confirmed to ESPN and NFL Network on Friday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion had purchased shares in the club. The amount of Chelsea that Brady now owns has not been revealed, and the financial details of the deal remain private.

Chelsea and Clearlake Capital did not respond to ESPN's request for comment.

Brady's latest investment comes just weeks after his three-year connection with Birmingham City ended. His next steps in sports ownership are still unknown, but the Chelsea deal keeps him involved in English football.

Tom Brady Moves From Birmingham City to Chelsea

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcast analyst Tom Brady walks on the field before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady joined Birmingham City's ownership group in August 2023 through a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management. He held a 3.3% minority stake in the club and also served as chairman of its advisory board.

Amazon Prime also brought his involvement with the club to the screen in the 2025 documentary "Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues." The series offered a look at Birmingham's efforts to rebuild with Brady part of the ownership group.

Birmingham fell to League One during his time with the club before winning promotion back to the Championship the following season.

When Birmingham announced his departure on Nov. 9, the club thanked Brady for his contributions over the previous three years. It did not give a reason for the decision or explain what would happen to his 3.3% stake. Reuters reported on Brady's departure and sale of his Birmingham shares.

The first report of Brady's possible move to Chelsea came from The Guardain on Friday. At that point, the report said he was discussing a potential investment. ESPN and NFL Network later reported that the purchase had gone through.

Brady also has ties to Chelsea's current ownership group. Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali reportedly has a good relationship with the former NFL quarterback. Brady was also in attendance for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, where Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0.

In September, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter sold their ownership interests in Chelsea to Clearlake Capital, giving the investment firm full control of the club. Hansjörg Wyss remained a stakeholder and partner in the ownership group, according to Chelsea's official announcement.

Brady Continues to Grow His Sports Business Portfolio

Tom Brady | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chelsea is another addition to Brady's investments in professional sports. He owns 5% of the Las Vegas Raiders, a stake that received unanimous approval from NFL owners in October 2024. The NFL confirmed Brady's ownership approval.

Brady is far from the only former athlete to move into team ownership. Playing experience, business relationships and the money earned during successful careers have helped more athletes find opportunities to invest in professional sports.

Details about Brady's Chelsea investment have yet to surface. The purchase price and his percentage of ownership have not been made public. It is also unknown whether he will have a role with the club outside of his investment.

Brady spent more than 20 years at the top of the NFL. His latest move gives him another opportunity to make an impact in sports, this time away from the football field.