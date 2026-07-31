There was a time when athletes dreamed of lifting trophies. Now, many of them dream of owning the teams that compete for them.

As player salaries have soared and franchise values have exploded, an increasing number of current and former stars have traded jerseys for ownership stakes. Some stayed in their own sport. Others branched into completely different leagues, buying into everything from English soccer clubs and Formula One teams to NASCAR organizations and WNBA franchises.

Some investments are symbolic. Others have turned athletes into influential voices inside billion-dollar organizations.

Here are some of the biggest names who now own pieces of professional sports teams.

LeBron James

Few athletes have assembled a sports portfolio quite like LeBron James.

Through his partnership with Fenway Sports Group, James owns interests in MLB's Boston Red Sox, the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, Premier League giant Liverpool FC and NASCAR powerhouse RFK Racing. What started as an investment in Liverpool eventually grew into ownership across multiple leagues, making James one of the most influential athlete-investors in the world.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan didn't just become an owner. He changed what ownership could look like for former players.

Jordan became the NBA's first former player to serve as majority owner of a franchise when he purchased the Charlotte Hornets. Even after selling his controlling interest in 2023, he remained a minority owner. His competitive spirit also found a new home in NASCAR through 23XI Racing, the Cup Series organization he co-founded with Denny Hamlin.

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson has become the gold standard for athlete ownership.

His investment portfolio spans MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, the NFL's Washington Commanders, the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and MLS contender LAFC. Nearly every franchise Johnson has joined has become one of the biggest success stories in its league, reinforcing his reputation as one of sports' smartest businessmen.

Tom Brady

Retirement didn't slow Tom Brady down.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has expanded his reach into multiple sports, becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and English soccer club Birmingham City. His ownership resume now stretches from American football to women's basketball to European soccer.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes didn't wait until retirement to start investing.

Still in the middle of his NFL career, the Chiefs quarterback has already built one of the most diverse ownership portfolios in sports. His investments include MLB's Kansas City Royals, MLS club Sporting Kansas City, the NWSL's Kansas City Current and Formula One's Alpine team, reflecting both his hometown ties and his growing global business interests.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade has become one of the busiest athlete-investors since leaving the NBA.

His ownership interests include the Utah Jazz, Chicago Sky, Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals. Wade has remained closely involved with the Jazz while continuing to expand into both men's and women's professional soccer.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams' influence extends far beyond tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion owns stakes in the Miami Dolphins and Angel City FC, one of the most valuable clubs in women's soccer. Her investments mirror the same commitment to growing women's sports that defined much of her playing career.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has quietly become one of soccer's biggest athlete investors.

The NBA superstar first bought into MLS club Philadelphia Union before expanding into the NWSL with Gotham FC. Durant has repeatedly said soccer represents one of the biggest growth opportunities in global sports, and his investment strategy reflects that belief.

James Harden

James Harden made Houston more than just his home court.

The former NBA MVP joined the ownership groups of both the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash, helping support professional soccer in one of America's fastest-growing sports markets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has diversified beyond basketball with investments in two different sports.

The superstar joined MLB's Milwaukee Brewers ownership group before later adding MLS club Nashville SC to his portfolio.

Lewis Hamilton

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton made headlines when he became part of the ownership group that purchased the Denver Broncos.

The investment made him one of the highest-profile active athletes to own part of an NFL franchise and further expanded his growing business empire.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka joined the ownership group of the North Carolina Courage as women's soccer continued its rapid growth in the United States.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has consistently invested in ventures focused on the future of women's sports.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch remained a Seattle icon after football by becoming a minority owner of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

The investment connected one of the city's most beloved athletes with its newest professional franchise.

Steve Nash

Long before athlete ownership became commonplace, Steve Nash was investing in soccer.

The Basketball Hall of Famer became part-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2011 and remains one of North America's longest-tenured athlete owners.

Why Athlete Ownership Is Becoming More Common

Owning a professional sports team was once reserved almost exclusively for billionaires. Today, that's changing.

Exploding franchise values, private equity partnerships and ownership groups have opened the door for elite athletes to purchase minority stakes while they're still competing or shortly after retirement. For many, it's more than an investment. It's a chance to influence the future of sports, remain connected to competition and build wealth that extends well beyond their playing careers.

