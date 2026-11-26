When Tony Romo traded his football helmet for a headset in 2017, his uncanny ability to predict plays before the ball was snapped quickly made him one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting.

Now, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has found an entirely different business for that particular skill.

Romo is going into business with Jake Paul.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Romo announced that he is joining Betr, the real-money gaming and sports media company co-founded by Paul and Joey Levy, as its inaugural Chief Predictions Officer.

The announcement marks Romo's first new job since his departure from CBS earlier this year, bringing an end to his nine-year tenure with the network.

"I'm Back. New Job. Same Goal," Romo wrote on X. "Extremely excited to announce I have joined @betr as their Chief Predictions Officer."

I’m Back. New Job. Same Goal.



Extremely excited to announce I have joined @betr as their Chief Predictions Officer 🔮 pic.twitter.com/xTEtnu2xC7 — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) November 25, 2026

Inside Tony Romo's New Job With Jake Paul's Betr

Romo's new position comes with more than an unusual job title.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback will become an equity partner in Betr, according to TMZ Sports, giving him an ownership stake in the company. He will also appear in original content and provide predictions across the platform.

The size of Romo's ownership stake and the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed in the reporting.

For Levy, the appeal of bringing Romo aboard stems largely from what distinguished him from other NFL analysts during his time in the broadcast booth.

"Tony Romo has built an extraordinary reputation around something that sits at the very heart of our business: predictions," Levy said.

"His ability to see what's coming before anyone else has made him one of the most compelling personalities in sports, and we see a tremendous opportunity to bring that talent and personality to our growing ecosystem."

Romo joins an eclectic roster of recognizable names associated with Betr, including former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, longtime NBA guard Patrick Beverley and actors Adrian Grenier and Jeremy Piven.

Tony Romo Begins a New Career Chapter After Leaving CBS

Romo spent his entire 14-season NFL playing career with the Cowboys before making the immediate jump to broadcasting in 2017, joining Jim Nantz on CBS' top NFL broadcast team.

He quickly became appointment television for football fans, regularly identifying formations, explaining defensive coverages and anticipating quarterbacks' decisions before plays unfolded.

His success in the booth eventually earned him one of the most lucrative contracts in sports broadcasting.

Romo and CBS parted ways earlier this year after nine seasons together. His next venture takes him outside traditional sports television and gives him a financial interest in a business built around the very skill that helped establish his broadcasting career.

"I'm looking forward to having some fun, making predictions and being part of where this company is headed," Romo said. "And I've got a pretty good feeling about what's coming next."