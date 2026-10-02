Dallas Cowboys Great Tony Romo, CBS Sports Officially Part Ways After 9 Years

After nine years at the network, Dallas Cowboys great Tony Romo and CBS are officially parting ways.

CBS announced the decision on Friday via statement, and Romo later put out his own statement confirming the news.

"CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways," the statement said. "We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward."

The network has decided to stick with J.J. Watt alongside Jim Nance. Watt was filling in for Romo while he was on leave after Romo's arrest for OWI in July.

"J.J. Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season," the statement added. "All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn."

Tony Romo's statement

CBS sportscaster and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo chats with the media Tuesday, June 27, 2023 during the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois Championship & Pro-Am at Metamora Fields Golf Club. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his statement, Romo looked back on his time with CBS and said he is going to take a break to work on himself.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years," he began. "I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life–with a desire to win and be the best that I can be. I'm going to use this time to take a break, something I've never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

Last month, Romo addressed his OWI arrest and revealed he had plead no contest and was dealing with personal and health struggles that he needed to take care of.

"This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin," Romo said on September 1. "I own this completely."

"Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain," he added. "That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol."

Romo and Nance were the top NFL broadcast team on CBS dating back to 2017, when Romo was hired following his retirement.

The early reviews for Romo were stellar, but many believed he began to get worse at the job as the years went on.

Romo's playing career spanned 13 seasons, including 10 as the Cowboys' starter. He retired following the 2016 campaign.

Romo ranks second in Cowboys franchise history in passing yards and touchdowns, and he notched four Pro Bowl nods and one second-team All-Pro selection.

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