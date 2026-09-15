Travis Kelce has had no shortage of reasons to think about what life after football might look like.

At 36, the Kansas City Chiefs star is entering his 14th NFL season. His life away from the field has changed considerably, too. He married Taylor Swift this summer, has built a wildly successful podcast with his brother Jason Kelce and already has a growing list of opportunities beyond the NFL.

Still, Kelce isn't ready to find out what comes next.

Ahead of Kansas City's season opener against the Denver Broncos, Kelce sat down with ESPN's Chris Berman alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes for an interview that aired Monday on "Good Morning America." When the conversation turned to how much longer he wants to play, Kelce made it clear that walking away remains difficult to imagine.

“I’m still kinda sitting here, like, ‘I don’t wanna let this thing go,’” Kelce said.

For a player with three Super Bowl rings and more than a decade in the NFL behind him, the pull of another season remains remarkably simple.

He still loves playing football.

Travis Kelce Explains Why He’s ‘Not Ready’ to Walk Away

Kelce's future became a major storyline after a difficult 2025 season for Kansas City, one that ended without a playoff appearance. His eventual decision to return ensured at least one more season alongside Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Kelce told Berman he wants “to keep playing until the wheels fall off,” and his reasoning went beyond simply wanting another shot at winning.

“I still have the desire to go out there and compete, and I still think I can compete at a high level,” Kelce said.

Then came perhaps the clearest explanation of where his head is as another season begins.

“I love this game so much that I’m not ready to go into that next phase yet.”

That “next phase” hardly looks empty.

Kelce and Jason have turned "New Heights" into one of sports' biggest podcasts, while the Chiefs tight end has increasingly crossed into television and entertainment. His personal life has undergone an even bigger change since the last NFL season ended.

On July 3, Kelce married Swift at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

And during the same interview in which he discussed the possibility of eventually leaving football behind, Kelce offered a rare new detail from a wedding that he and Swift have largely kept private.

Travis Kelce Reveals New Detail From Taylor Swift Wedding

Months after their wedding, Kelce and Swift still haven't publicly released photos from their ceremony, making details about what they wore that night especially intriguing.

Berman had apparently heard about one particularly memorable piece of the groom's look.

“Didn’t you have some big, tall white top hat?” Berman asked.

Kelce didn't hesitate.

“Oh yeah! I had the full gamut man,” he replied. “It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was, you know, more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air.”

“It’s been unbelievable,” he added.

Kelce and Swift wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks by creative director Jonathan Anderson for the ceremony, but the newlyweds have kept images from the celebration under wraps. The white top hat now offers one more clue about a look fans have yet to see.

Mahomes, who attended the wedding, also shared a little about his experience at the celebration. The quarterback joked that he kept his distance from Reid once the music started and eventually tested out his dance moves.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun, I did a little dancing,” Mahomes said. “I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

For Kelce, though, the interview put two very different parts of his life side by side.

He has already entered a new chapter away from football. He is a newlywed, an established media personality and one of the most recognizable athletes in the country.

The football part is the one he isn't ready to change.

Season No. 14 comes first.

