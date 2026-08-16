New Photos Emerge of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Rings

Despite Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Grammy winner Taylor Swift exchanging vows over a month ago at Madison Square Garden in New York City, their wedding is still all anyone wants to talk about.



Very few details from the event are known because guest reportedly had to sign non-disclosure agreements, and the couple themselves haven’t released any details or photos from the star-studded ceremony.



The most anticipated photos from the wedding are of Swift’s dress, which will reportedly be released publicly at some point by the “Blank Space” singer, and until that happens, fans will have to settle for some new photos of the couple’s wedding rings instead.



Travis Kelce Flexes Gold Wedding Band During Chiefs’ Preseason Game



Outside of attending practice at Chiefs training camp and appearing on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce hasn’t made many public appearances since his wedding.



Fans got their first glimpse of Kelce out in the wild wearing his wedding band during the Chiefs preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.



We’re getting so close to seeing the design pic.twitter.com/CwP1xdJ1n8 — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) August 15, 2026

The 11-time Pro Bowler showed up to the game sporting a black and gold button-up shirt while holding an Accelerator Orange Ice Pop energy drink, but social media focused in on his gold wedding band.



Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 36-year-old Kelce recently raved about his wedding night during his first media availability during Chiefs training camp.



“It was a fun offseason,” Kelce stated. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. It was a crazy night, it was full of a lot of celebration.”



New Photos Emerge of Taylor Swift’s Lavish Wedding Ring



Fans first saw Swift’s ring days after her wedding when she and Kelce attended the wedding of former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk.



Though most pictures of her ring up until now were grainy screenshots circulated on social media, some new photos have emerged giving a much clearer look at Swift’s lavish new accessory.



Rocking a new shorter hairstyle, Swift and her ring were photographers in the U.K. over the weekend while she was attending the wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk.

She was joined by fellow A-listers Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff.

