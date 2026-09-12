Ben Shelton is headed somewhere he has never been before, and Trinity Rodman was there for the moment that got him there.

The 23-year-old American defeated Frances Tiafoe in four sets Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, punching his ticket to the first Grand Slam final of his career and extending a US Open run that has become one of the biggest stories in American tennis.

Rodman, who watched the semifinal from Shelton's player box, celebrated her boyfriend's milestone soon after.

“Onto the next,” the USWNT star wrote on her Instagram Stories while resharing the US Open's post celebrating Shelton's victory.

Trinity Rodman celebrates Ben Shelton's major win Friday night | Courtesy of Trinity Rodman / Instagram

Short. Simple. And fitting for a tournament in which Shelton still has one enormous match left to play.

Trinity Rodman Has Been Along for Ben Shelton’s US Open Run

Rodman, 24, has become a familiar face in Shelton's box during his run through Flushing Meadows.

She was back inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday as Shelton recovered from dropping the opening set to Tiafoe and took control of the semifinal, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

The victory followed an unforgettable quarterfinal two nights earlier. Shelton survived a five-set battle with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz that stretched four hours and 28 minutes and did not finish until 3:33 a.m., the latest ending to a match in US Open history.

Rodman was there for that one, too.

After Shelton finally finished off Alcaraz, she shared another message on Instagram: “My world.”

The two athletes went public with their relationship in March 2025, and their schedules have repeatedly crossed into each other's sports since. Rodman has supported Shelton from the stands at tennis tournaments, while Shelton has made appearances at her soccer matches.

This week, however, the spotlight has belonged to Shelton. And his latest win put him in rare company.

Ben Shelton Is One Win Away From US Open History

Shelton's victory over Tiafoe made him the first Black American man to reach the US Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972. He is also trying to become the first American man to win any Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick captured the US Open in 2003.

The significance of the moment was not lost on Shelton after Friday's semifinal.

“It's a lot of emotion,” Shelton said. “My dad, my mom sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today.”

Shelton then paid tribute to his late grandmother, the mother of his father and coach, Bryan Shelton.

“My dad lost his mom earlier this year, and she's the reason that he was able to play tennis,” Shelton continued. “Without her, there's no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her.”

There is still one formidable obstacle between Shelton and the trophy.

He will face top-seeded Alexander Zverev in Sunday's men's singles final after Zverev defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) in the other semifinal Friday.

Shelton made his intentions clear before leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I'm going for it,” he said. “I'm going to leave it all on the court. I hope you guys come and back me, let's do this for the U.S.”

Rodman's own schedule could make Sunday complicated. She has a Washington Spirit match in Washington, D.C., earlier in the day, so whether she can make it back to New York for the final remains to be seen.

Either way, her message after the semifinal said plenty.

Onto the next.

