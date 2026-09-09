Trinity Rodman Had One Funny Problem With Ben Shelton’s Interview After Epic Win Over Carlos Alcaraz

In case you missed it, and I’m guessing many of you did since the match ended at 3:33 am ET, Ben Shelton got the biggest win of his career at the U.S. Open on Wednesday morning as he beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in five sets (6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6) to advance to the semifinals.

The epic quarterfinal match didn’t start until just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. It then went a whopping four hours and 28 minutes and ended with Shelton celebrating in front of what was still a very raucous crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was the latest match ever at the U.S. Open and it won’t ever be forgotten by anyone who stayed up into the wee hours of the morning to watch the thrilling finish.

Shelton’s girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, was sitting courtside and the two shared a sweet moment after his win.

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton celebrating his victory at the US open 🔥 pic.twitter.com/epfYth6GOL — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 9, 2026

Shelton then collected himself for a postgame interview in which he said that he hoped his best friend and sister, who were also sitting courtside, wouldn’t have to be at work in a few hours after what must have been a very draining night for them. Rodman was seen having a laugh at not being mentioned by Shelton, while playfully holding her arms out in a “what about me?” motion.

Trinity Rodman was PISSED Ben Shelton didn't mention her after the match 😭



Shelton: "I'm just hoping my best friend and sister over there don't have to be at work at 6 AM in 3 hours..."



Trinity Rodman: "What about me??" pic.twitter.com/wzXN2ClnoB — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 9, 2026

Rodman clearly wasn’t upset with her boyfriend in that moment. Instead, she was just having some fun with it after what must have been such a cool experience for her.

An emotional Shelton added this during his interview:

“For me it’s always about the people in the crowd,” he said. “Whether it’s my team over there, my family and friends over here, every single New Yorker showing up here tonight at 3 a.m. with the USA chants until the very end.”

Here are some of the best highlights from the epic match

The match got off to an incredible start that pretty much let everyone know that this was going to be a wild night (and early morning) at the U.S. Open.

This point in the first-set tiebreaker was a thing of absolute beauty:

Shelton...🤯 just won electrifying point against Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, this is breath taking. pic.twitter.com/qMGrDO3XZ3 — Lightup💡 (@Lightup1x) September 9, 2026

Alcaraz was all over the court once again during a point in the third set that had everyone on their feet.

They're at it again!



Immaculate court coverage from Carlos to get the point! pic.twitter.com/Io7W0ZRVLw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026

Then in the fourth set Alcaraz and Shelton did it again, leaving the crowd in awe on a breathtaking point that was won by Alcaraz.

HOW!?



This match is from another dimension! pic.twitter.com/GVedyHxdy2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026

Just look at how close this match was:

140 points to 140 points.



Fifth set. pic.twitter.com/qFVVlL62ji — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026

Shelton was finally able to close out the biggest win of his life with an ace.

Ben Shelton scores the biggest win of his career and a spot in the US Open semifinals! pic.twitter.com/2PCndRLcpL — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026

"I'm tired. It was a war," Shelton said after his win. "Carlos is one of the greatest champions of our sport. It was the most enjoyable match I've had in my career, for sure."

Alcaraz, meanwhile, was disappointed that his run at the 2026 U.S. Open had come to an end but he was rightfully proud of the way he fought against Shelton.

"It was really close, so I was disappointed I didn't get the win at the end," Alcaraz said. "But I'm happy, I am proud of myself about how I fought. As I said, physically I was really tired, but I found a way to push myself.

"I'm leaving happy and my head held high. The truth is I wanted to win ... but also our goal was to leave the tournament having played matches and staying healthy."

What’s next for Ben Shelton at the U.S. Open

The 23-year-old Shelton will get a few days to recover before he faces fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals on Friday. Tiafoe beat Alex Mickelsen in another thrilling five-set marathon on Tuesday. The two other men’s quarterfinal matches will be played Wednesday.