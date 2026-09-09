Trinity Rodman Had One Funny Problem With Ben Shelton’s Interview After Epic Win Over Carlos Alcaraz
In case you missed it, and I’m guessing many of you did since the match ended at 3:33 am ET, Ben Shelton got the biggest win of his career at the U.S. Open on Wednesday morning as he beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in five sets (6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6) to advance to the semifinals.
The epic quarterfinal match didn’t start until just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. It then went a whopping four hours and 28 minutes and ended with Shelton celebrating in front of what was still a very raucous crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was the latest match ever at the U.S. Open and it won’t ever be forgotten by anyone who stayed up into the wee hours of the morning to watch the thrilling finish.
Shelton’s girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, was sitting courtside and the two shared a sweet moment after his win.
Shelton then collected himself for a postgame interview in which he said that he hoped his best friend and sister, who were also sitting courtside, wouldn’t have to be at work in a few hours after what must have been a very draining night for them. Rodman was seen having a laugh at not being mentioned by Shelton, while playfully holding her arms out in a “what about me?” motion.
Rodman clearly wasn’t upset with her boyfriend in that moment. Instead, she was just having some fun with it after what must have been such a cool experience for her.
An emotional Shelton added this during his interview:
“For me it’s always about the people in the crowd,” he said. “Whether it’s my team over there, my family and friends over here, every single New Yorker showing up here tonight at 3 a.m. with the USA chants until the very end.”
Here are some of the best highlights from the epic match
The match got off to an incredible start that pretty much let everyone know that this was going to be a wild night (and early morning) at the U.S. Open.
This point in the first-set tiebreaker was a thing of absolute beauty:
Alcaraz was all over the court once again during a point in the third set that had everyone on their feet.
Then in the fourth set Alcaraz and Shelton did it again, leaving the crowd in awe on a breathtaking point that was won by Alcaraz.
Just look at how close this match was:
Shelton was finally able to close out the biggest win of his life with an ace.
"I'm tired. It was a war," Shelton said after his win. "Carlos is one of the greatest champions of our sport. It was the most enjoyable match I've had in my career, for sure."
Alcaraz, meanwhile, was disappointed that his run at the 2026 U.S. Open had come to an end but he was rightfully proud of the way he fought against Shelton.
"It was really close, so I was disappointed I didn't get the win at the end," Alcaraz said. "But I'm happy, I am proud of myself about how I fought. As I said, physically I was really tired, but I found a way to push myself.
"I'm leaving happy and my head held high. The truth is I wanted to win ... but also our goal was to leave the tournament having played matches and staying healthy."
What’s next for Ben Shelton at the U.S. Open
The 23-year-old Shelton will get a few days to recover before he faces fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals on Friday. Tiafoe beat Alex Mickelsen in another thrilling five-set marathon on Tuesday. The two other men’s quarterfinal matches will be played Wednesday.
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt