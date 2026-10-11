Trinity Rodman had a soccer game to play in Washington, D.C. Ben Shelton had the biggest tennis match of his career waiting for him in New York.

And somehow, Rodman was determined to make both.

The U.S. women's national team star recently revealed that she chartered a private jet to attend Shelton's first US Open singles final, a decision that required a little extra spending and a whole lot of determination.

The Washington Spirit forward had just finished playing an NWSL match when she headed for New York, where Shelton was preparing to face Alexander Zverev at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 13.

For Rodman, being there was worth the expense.

"After the game, I got on a little private jet. Splurged on that because it's just important to me, and it was such an amazing time," Rodman told espnW.

It's the kind of gesture that says plenty about the relationship between two athletes whose careers regularly send them in different directions.

And judging by Shelton's reaction, he understood exactly how much effort it took.

Ben Shelton Couldn't Believe Trinity Rodman Made It to His US Open Final

Rodman's day began at Audi Field in Washington, where the Spirit suffered a 3-0 loss to the Boston Legacy.

Her boyfriend, meanwhile, was preparing for the biggest match of his young career, having reached his first Grand Slam singles final.

With approximately 235 miles separating Washington and New York, Rodman faced a difficult turnaround. She still managed to make it to Flushing Meadows in time to watch Shelton compete.

After the match, Shelton acknowledged just how unlikely her arrival had seemed.

"I knew she was coming — I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here," Shelton said.

"Even making the effort and trying is insane."

Rodman was in the stands as Shelton fell to Zverev 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2. Although the American came up short of the title, his run was historic.

At 24, Shelton became the first Black American man to reach the US Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Rodman was proud of what he had accomplished, regardless of the final score.

"Even though it wasn't the result that he or I wanted, I think just being there for him in a big moment, and it still was such a big accomplishment," she said.

The trip also offered another glimpse into how the couple has learned to navigate the demands of two professional sports careers.

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton Keep Finding Ways to Show Up for Each Other

Since going public with their relationship in 2025, Rodman and Shelton have become familiar faces at each other's competitions.

But their schedules rarely make those appearances easy.

Earlier in the US Open, Rodman attended Shelton's dramatic five-set victory over Carlos Alcaraz, a match that stretched into the early morning hours. She watched his final ace at 3:33 a.m. before reporting for training in Leesburg, Virginia, just hours later.

Shelton has made similarly demanding trips.

After competing at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, last November, he took a direct flight to Washington to support Rodman and the Spirit in their NWSL semifinal against the Portland Thorns.

Trinity Rodman immediately ran to Ben Shelton after scoring a stoppage-time winner for Washington Spirit



🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/npiOEtPa4b — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 4, 2026

He was also there for Rodman following Washington's loss to Gotham FC in the 2025 NWSL Championship.

Those efforts have become a defining part of their relationship, something Shelton reflected on after his US Open final.

"We've made a lot of sacrifices for each other," he said. "We've traveled the world to try to support each other."

For two athletes competing at the highest levels of their respective sports, that commitment often means long flights, tight turnarounds and rearranging whatever they can around the next game or match.

Rodman's private jet trip may have been an unusual splurge, but the reason behind it was familiar.

Shelton had reached a milestone he'd spent his career working toward, and she wanted to be in the stands when it happened.

Even with a soccer game earlier that afternoon and hundreds of miles to travel, Rodman found a way.

