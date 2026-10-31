The Milwaukee Brewers had barely finished celebrating their World Series championship when two players revealed they had another reason to remember the night forever.

David Hamilton and Dustin May are both going to be dads.

Following Milwaukee's historic World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, the teammates and their wives shared pregnancy announcements from the field, turning baseball's biggest celebration into a pair of unforgettable family moments.

And both couples found a fitting way to share the news: tiny baseball jerseys bearing their last names.

David Hamilton and Wife Mallory Share Their Baby News

With championship confetti scattered across the field, Hamilton posed alongside his wife, Mallory, holding a miniature navy Brewers jersey with "Hamilton" and his No. 27 printed on the back.

The couple, who married in January, announced that they're expecting their first child in 2027.

Their joint Instagram caption celebrated both milestones, beginning with a reference to good luck charms before delivering the big news.

"WHAT A YEAR!!!! WORLD SERIES CHAMPS BABYYYYY. Baby Hamilton 2027 #dadstrength," they wrote.

In the photo, Hamilton wore his championship shirt and hat while Mallory smiled beside him, holding the other side of the tiny jersey.

It was a particularly memorable way to close out a season that had already given the couple plenty to celebrate.

Dustin May and Wife Amelia Have a Special Announcement of Their Own

Hamilton wasn't the only Brewers player with a little extra news to share.

May and his wife, Amelia, also used the championship celebration to announce that they're expecting a baby.

The couple, who married in December 2022, shared a photo of themselves kissing on the field while holding a white baby jersey with "May" and No. 21 on the back.

Amelia's caption captured just how much the night meant to their growing family.

"We’ll be telling Baby May about the 2026 World Series for forever 🥹🫶🏻 #WSChamps," she wrote.

The announcements followed Milwaukee's 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 5 on Oct. 28, which secured the franchise's first World Series championship.

For Hamilton and May, the photographs from that celebration will eventually tell their children a remarkable story: the night their dads became World Series champions, they were already preparing for an even bigger change at home.

