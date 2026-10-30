The Magic Behind the Brewers' Unforgettable 2026 Season

Baseball can be magical, to say the least.

No matter what else is going on in the world, each year you can depend on your favorite team taking the field at least 162 times over the summer. Have a bad night? There will be another game tomorrow. A big win? You can build on it tomorrow. No matter what, baseball is there each summer. Then, you spend the winter hoping your team can add and that the next season will finally be the one when you go on a run.

It's a beautiful — and oftentimes heartbreaking — cycle that connects generations. The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers were an example of all things that can be right about the game. This is a franchise that had been searching for a title for 57 years. Generations have watched the Brewers together all tied together by that same hope and passed it on. In 1982, the Brewers were close. In 2008, CC Sabathia brought electricity to town and gave the fanbase hope again after the trade deadline. In 2011, Milwaukee was close again, but the St. Louis Cardinals knocked them out in the NLCS. Then, the Brewers missed the playoffs in six straight seasons. An unfortunate low point, but then Brandon Woodruff and Christian Yelich came to town and things changed.

Milwaukee has made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons and on Wednesday night, finally got over the hump. It would be great if the Brewers won every single year. But it's those losses and heartbreaking moments that make the 2026 World Series so special. The journey is what makes the destination meaningful. You didn't have to look far to see fans celebrating. Both young and old and everyone in between. Again, this is something that brings generations together. The following video is a perfect representation of that very idea.

He waited so long for this very moment to see his Brewers win the World Series!



You can see the joy in his eyes as he’s soaking it all in 🥹



Via: katecreatesbykaterice / IG pic.twitter.com/X88QPY1ULo — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2026

How about that?

This game means something to people. It's more than just players on a field throwing and hitting a ball around. It's connection. It's history. For the Brewers this week, it has been glory. Those original Brewers fans have grown up and passed the fandom down through generations. Today, you see that. There are some out there who followed the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and have followed the Brewers ever since the relocation the next year.

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue

This week, the World Series celebration is on. Milwaukee is at the top of the baseball world and will be at least for a year. But, again, it's more than that. In this scenario, the fanbase and organization were finally rewarded for getting through all the heartbreak. But, like in the losses, it's another moment to bring people together. This time, it's for a party.

The 2026 Brewers and their run to the World Series are an example of all things good about baseball. It was a long time coming, but the fanbase finally can celebrate.