Vanessa Bryant Reveals 'Sign' Kobe Gave Her Before Natalia's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut

Vanessa Bryant had a heartfelt moment over the weekend that brought her close to her late husband and daughter.

Before the couple's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, made her way down the runway in her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, Vanessa witnessed a sign that pointed to the late Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

“Right before I exited the car, Moonlight Sonata started playing. Always with us. Kobe & Gigi. Sweet Signs," Vanessa shared on her Oct. 18 Instagram Story, alongside a snapshot of the radio playing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” song.

Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers poses with wife Vanessa Bryant | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The song holds a huge significance to Kobe and Vanessa's love story, as the late Lakers legend taught himself to play the first movement by ear on the piano as a special gift for his wife. During his tribute in 2020, Alicia Keys performed the song in honor of the late NBA legend. Kobe and his daughter Gigi were killed alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in 2020.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Natalia Bryant in attendance of the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Natalia Bryant Makes Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut

Natalia made her debut on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and rocked the runway with a low-rise pair of jeans with colored gemstones, a black "PINK" bra, and a cropped pink jacket.

Before the show, she spoke to Page Six backstage, where she shared how much of a fan she was and how she "used to watch the show every year — since I was a little girl."

Natalia wasn't the only newcomer this year as she shared the stage with Trinity Rodman, and Jordan Leftwich who also made their debuts.

Alongside the models, performers Megan Thee Stallion (who also had a moment on the runway), Tate McRae, Megan Moroney, and Katseye took the stage to entertain the audience.

Where to Watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

In case you didn't have a chance to watch the show, you can watch via Victoria's Secret's official YouTube channel as well as recaps of the hottest moments on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.