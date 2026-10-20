Vanessa Bryant Reveals 'Sign' Kobe Gave Her Before Natalia's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut
Vanessa Bryant had a heartfelt moment over the weekend that brought her close to her late husband and daughter.
Before the couple's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, made her way down the runway in her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, Vanessa witnessed a sign that pointed to the late Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.
“Right before I exited the car, Moonlight Sonata started playing. Always with us. Kobe & Gigi. Sweet Signs," Vanessa shared on her Oct. 18 Instagram Story, alongside a snapshot of the radio playing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” song.
The song holds a huge significance to Kobe and Vanessa's love story, as the late Lakers legend taught himself to play the first movement by ear on the piano as a special gift for his wife. During his tribute in 2020, Alicia Keys performed the song in honor of the late NBA legend. Kobe and his daughter Gigi were killed alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in 2020.
Natalia Bryant Makes Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut
Natalia made her debut on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and rocked the runway with a low-rise pair of jeans with colored gemstones, a black "PINK" bra, and a cropped pink jacket.
Before the show, she spoke to Page Six backstage, where she shared how much of a fan she was and how she "used to watch the show every year — since I was a little girl."
Natalia wasn't the only newcomer this year as she shared the stage with Trinity Rodman, and Jordan Leftwich who also made their debuts.
Alongside the models, performers Megan Thee Stallion (who also had a moment on the runway), Tate McRae, Megan Moroney, and Katseye took the stage to entertain the audience.
Where to Watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
In case you didn't have a chance to watch the show, you can watch via Victoria's Secret's official YouTube channel as well as recaps of the hottest moments on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Autumn Hawkins is a sports, music, and entertainment journalist specializing in coverage of the NFL, NBA, and WNBA. Throughout her career, she has interviewed high-profile athletes such as Shaquille O'Neal, Lamar Odom, and Jason Kelce. She began her career working in broadcast for WPRI, FOX Entertainment, and the CW Providence as an entertainment producer and coordinator. Her work has been published in ClutchPoints, The Sporting News, Compulsive Magazine, and HOT 96.9. She holds a bachelor's degree from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island.Follow byautumnrayne