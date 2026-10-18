Natalia Bryant is ready to hit the runway for her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 23-year-old is set to put on her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings for the first time as she is "over the moon" about the upcoming moment, as she told Page Six backstage. When asked how she's feeling ahead of her debut, she added that it "feels amazing" and that she is a longtime fan of the show.

“I used to watch the show every year — since I was a little girl,” the University of Southern California grad says.

In this year's show, there is a mix of OG Victoria's Secret models walking in the show as well as first-timers like Bryant. She revealed she is keeping her fingers crossed on running into Candice Swanepoel since she's always been her favorite Victoria's Secret model.

This milestone in Bryant's career has the full support of her mother, Vanessa Bryant, who will be front and center at the Los Angeles show to cheer her oldest daughter on, she told People.

How Is Natalia Bryant Preparing For Her Big Moment?

Natalia admitted that she has been watching old shows in order to prepare for her own debut. She also did her morning yoga along with some stretching to prepare for tonight's event.

The Los Angeles native will shared some "pump-up" music is also a part of her mantra to get ready including hits from Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, and Tate McRae.

The show will be filled with several returning Victoria's Secret Angels, such as Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, Alessandra Ambrosio, Grace Elizabeth, Joan Smalls, Liu Wen, Cindy Bruna, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Jasmine Tookes.

Alongside Natalia, Trinity Rodman, and Jordan Leftwich will also be making their debuts.

There will also be performances from Megan Thee Stallion (who will also be walking in the show), McRae, Megan Moroney, and Katseye.

When is the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will kick off at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can tune in online via Victoria's Secret YouTube as well as live streams from its TikTok and Instagram accounts.