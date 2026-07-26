Which Professional Athletes Have Run a Marathon? Here's How Fast They Finished
Most professional athletes spend their careers mastering speed, power or precision in one specific sport. Running a marathon, however, is a completely different challenge.
The 26.2-mile distance demands months of training, relentless endurance, mental toughness and the willingness to push through hours of discomfort. Even athletes who have won championships, Olympic medals and MVP awards have discovered there's no shortcut to crossing a marathon finish line.
Some tackled the race to raise money for charity. Others wanted to challenge themselves after retirement. A few posted times that would impress experienced distance runners, proving their athletic gifts translated far beyond their primary sport.
Here's a look at some of the biggest names in professional sports who have completed a marathon, ranked from the slowest finish time to the fastest.
Fastest Marathon Times by Professional Athletes
7. Chris Herren
- Marathon: 2026 Boston Marathon
- Time: 5:12:13
The former Boston Celtics guard has become widely known for his advocacy work through The Herren Project. Completing the Boston Marathon represented another personal milestone, combining endurance athletics with his mission to inspire recovery and resilience.
6. Tiki Barber
- Marathon: 2021 New York City Marathon
- Time: 4:12:18
Long after retiring as the New York Giants' all-time leading rusher, Barber returned to the streets of New York for a different challenge. His 4:12:18 finish proved that even former Pro Bowl running backs have to respect the marathon's unforgiving distance.
5. Danica Patrick
- Marathon: 2021 Boston Marathon
- Time: 4:01:21
Patrick built her career handling some of the fastest race cars in the world, but she traded horsepower for pavement when she took on the Boston Marathon. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver crossed the finish line just over four hours after starting, calling the experience one of the toughest athletic challenges she'd ever faced.
4. Abby Wambach
- Marathon: 2021 New York City Marathon
- Time: 3:44:25
The U.S. soccer legend, two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion added another accomplishment after retirement by finishing the New York City Marathon in under four hours. Her performance showcased the endurance that helped make her one of the greatest players in USWNT history.
3. Caroline Wozniacki
- Marathon: New York City Marathon
- Time: 3:26:33
The former world No. 1 tennis player has long been known for elite conditioning, and she carried that fitness into marathon running. Wozniacki finished the New York City Marathon in 3:26:33, one of the quickest times ever posted by a Grand Slam champion.
2. Zdeno Chara
- Marathon: 2024 Houston Marathon
- Time: 3:10:24
At 6-foot-9 and well over 250 pounds during his NHL career, Chara hardly fits the stereotype of a distance runner. Yet the longtime Boston Bruins captain and Stanley Cup champion has embraced endurance sports since retiring from hockey. His 3:10:24 finish at the Houston Marathon is especially remarkable considering his size. Chara has also run the Boston Marathon three times.
1. Lance Armstrong
- Marathon: 2006 New York City Marathon
- Time: 2:59:36
Whatever opinions surround the seven-time Tour de France winner's cycling career, there's no denying his marathon performance. Armstrong broke the three-hour barrier at the 2006 New York City Marathon, an accomplishment many lifelong runners never achieve. His 2:59:36 remains one of the fastest marathon times ever recorded by a high-profile professional athlete from another sport.
Marathon Running Levels the Playing Field
Championship rings, MVP trophies and Hall of Fame careers don't make marathon running any easier.
Whether it was Lance Armstrong breaking three hours, Zdeno Chara defying expectations with his 6-foot-9 frame or Danica Patrick stepping away from the racetrack to tackle Boston's famous course, each athlete proved that completing a marathon requires its own unique kind of greatness.
For elite athletes accustomed to dominating their sports, the marathon offers something rare: a challenge that humbles almost everyone. And as these finish times show, some of sports' biggest stars were more than ready for it.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.