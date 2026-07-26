Most professional athletes spend their careers mastering speed, power or precision in one specific sport. Running a marathon, however, is a completely different challenge.

The 26.2-mile distance demands months of training, relentless endurance, mental toughness and the willingness to push through hours of discomfort. Even athletes who have won championships, Olympic medals and MVP awards have discovered there's no shortcut to crossing a marathon finish line.

Some tackled the race to raise money for charity. Others wanted to challenge themselves after retirement. A few posted times that would impress experienced distance runners, proving their athletic gifts translated far beyond their primary sport.

Here's a look at some of the biggest names in professional sports who have completed a marathon, ranked from the slowest finish time to the fastest.

Fastest Marathon Times by Professional Athletes

7. Chris Herren

Marathon: 2026 Boston Marathon

Time: 5:12:13

The former Boston Celtics guard has become widely known for his advocacy work through The Herren Project. Completing the Boston Marathon represented another personal milestone, combining endurance athletics with his mission to inspire recovery and resilience.

6. Tiki Barber

Marathon: 2021 New York City Marathon

Time: 4:12:18

Long after retiring as the New York Giants' all-time leading rusher, Barber returned to the streets of New York for a different challenge. His 4:12:18 finish proved that even former Pro Bowl running backs have to respect the marathon's unforgiving distance.

5. Danica Patrick

Marathon: 2021 Boston Marathon

Time: 4:01:21

Patrick built her career handling some of the fastest race cars in the world, but she traded horsepower for pavement when she took on the Boston Marathon. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver crossed the finish line just over four hours after starting, calling the experience one of the toughest athletic challenges she'd ever faced.

4. Abby Wambach

Marathon: 2021 New York City Marathon

Time: 3:44:25

The U.S. soccer legend, two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion added another accomplishment after retirement by finishing the New York City Marathon in under four hours. Her performance showcased the endurance that helped make her one of the greatest players in USWNT history.

3. Caroline Wozniacki

Marathon: New York City Marathon

Time: 3:26:33

The former world No. 1 tennis player has long been known for elite conditioning, and she carried that fitness into marathon running. Wozniacki finished the New York City Marathon in 3:26:33, one of the quickest times ever posted by a Grand Slam champion.

2. Zdeno Chara

Marathon: 2024 Houston Marathon

Time: 3:10:24

At 6-foot-9 and well over 250 pounds during his NHL career, Chara hardly fits the stereotype of a distance runner. Yet the longtime Boston Bruins captain and Stanley Cup champion has embraced endurance sports since retiring from hockey. His 3:10:24 finish at the Houston Marathon is especially remarkable considering his size. Chara has also run the Boston Marathon three times.

1. Lance Armstrong

Marathon: 2006 New York City Marathon

Time: 2:59:36

Whatever opinions surround the seven-time Tour de France winner's cycling career, there's no denying his marathon performance. Armstrong broke the three-hour barrier at the 2006 New York City Marathon, an accomplishment many lifelong runners never achieve. His 2:59:36 remains one of the fastest marathon times ever recorded by a high-profile professional athlete from another sport.

Marathon Running Levels the Playing Field

Championship rings, MVP trophies and Hall of Fame careers don't make marathon running any easier.

Whether it was Lance Armstrong breaking three hours, Zdeno Chara defying expectations with his 6-foot-9 frame or Danica Patrick stepping away from the racetrack to tackle Boston's famous course, each athlete proved that completing a marathon requires its own unique kind of greatness.

For elite athletes accustomed to dominating their sports, the marathon offers something rare: a challenge that humbles almost everyone. And as these finish times show, some of sports' biggest stars were more than ready for it.

