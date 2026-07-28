Alex Rodriguez's whirlwind romance with fitness coach Meghan Hayden appears to be moving even faster than anyone expected.

Just weeks after the former Yankees superstar was first photographed kissing Hayden during Michael Rubin's annual White Party in the Hamptons, the relationship appears to have accelerated in a major way.

According to a new report from Page Six, Rodriguez and Hayden have already rented a home together for the summer in the Hamptons, marking another milestone in what has become one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships of the summer.

While Rodriguez is one of baseball's most recognizable names, many fans are still wondering the same thing: Who exactly is Meghan Hayden?

Meghan Hayden Is a Former Division I Athlete

Fitness has long been at the center of Hayden's life.

The 33-year-old is a former Division I athlete who graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in exercise physiology before building a career as a private fitness coach.

She has also modeled for athletic brands, including Under Armour and Athleta, and has become well known in the wellness space through her work with high-profile clients.

Most recently, Hayden has been involved with ATeam, a fitness-focused dating app where she serves as both an investor and member of its founding committee. Over the weekend, she led a workout event at Surf Lodge in Montauk as part of the company's summer programming.

Rodriguez was noticeably absent from the event, though the couple has otherwise spent much of the summer together on New York's East End.

Alex Rodriguez and Meghan Hayden's Relationship Has Moved Quickly

Rodriguez and Hayden were first linked publicly after they were photographed showing PDA during Michael Rubin's annual White Party earlier this month.

Soon after, the pair were spotted spending time together around Montauk and Sag Harbor, fueling speculation that the relationship was becoming more serious.

Now, according to Page Six, the two have rented a house together in the Hamptons for the remainder of the summer.

"They've skipped the warm up and are going straight to heavy lift," a source told the outlet, adding that Rodriguez and Hayden are already living together.

The insider also said the couple was first spotted together at Rubin's star-studded White Party before deciding to spend the summer under the same roof.

The Romance Comes After Rodriguez's Recent Split

The relationship follows Rodriguez's breakup with longtime girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro. The pair had dated for roughly three years before quietly separating earlier this year.

In May, Cordeiro confirmed the split in a statement to TMZ, saying the two were "taking some time apart" while emphasizing there was "mutual love, care and deep respect" between them.

She also revealed she was helping care for a family member dealing with a serious health issue and asked for privacy.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, appears to have embraced a new chapter.

Although neither he nor Hayden has publicly commented on their relationship, the couple has been photographed together multiple times this month, and the latest report suggests they're no longer easing into the romance.

If the Page Six report is accurate, Rodriguez and Hayden have already taken a step many couples wait years to make.

