Alex Rodriguez Has Fix for Yankees Struggles
Alex Rodriguez has been critical of the New York Yankees' process over the years, particularly as he has transitioned into his role as an analyst and is further removed from his playing days.
In Rodriguez's latest diagnosis of the organization's roster construction, he says they need to focus on building a core of players. He pointed to past failures in his own career as a reason why.
"They just need some stability," Alex Rodriguez said, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "If you see a lot of the teams that do well in October, you see the same guys coming back. We lost in '04, and it took five years with the same core to get it right. But if you switch everything out every year, it's hard to get that continuity that you need. Continuity is synonymous with championships."
Roster Turnover Over the Years
There might be some merit to this. The roster from Aaron Judge's first MVP season is much different than his potential third one. Just take a look at the infield from that year and compare it to the previous season.
In 2022, the infield consisted of Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and Jose Trevino. This season, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm, Anthony Volpe, Ryan McMahon, and Austin Wells all anchored the infield. Ben Rice filled in at first and catcher as well.
If things go the way Rodriguez prescribed, they may have a similar team next year. That will especially be the case if they keep Cody Bellinger.
Faith in the Yankees
Rodriguez then spoke of the most recent World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He believes they will eventually reach the summit again.
"We saw the greatest World Series in my lifetime," Rodriguez continued. "You saw the level of play was at an all-time, exquisite level. I believe in the Yankees. There's no bigger fan than me [of] the Yankees. I wish I could say I love everything they're doing. But I'm hoping they get it right, and I have faith they will get it right."
The only place that the Yankees have had any stability is in the front office. Hal Steinbrenner will own the team for years. Brian Cashman has been a part of the organization since the late 80s. Then, the manager, Aaron Boone, has been with the team since 2018. The players seem to change, but they do not.
