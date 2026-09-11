Aryna Sabalenka has become a familiar sight on the final weekend of the US Open. So has the man cheering her on from her player box.

Sabalenka is back in the women’s singles final Saturday, where she will face Elena Rybakina with a chance to win her third consecutive US Open title. Sabalenka reached her fourth straight final in New York by defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in Thursday’s semifinal.

Away from the court, 2026 has already delivered another major milestone for Sabalenka: She got engaged.

Her fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, has been a regular presence alongside the four-time Grand Slam champion since their relationship became public in 2024. He is also far more than a familiar face in Sabalenka’s box. The Brazilian entrepreneur built an international açaí business, has competed extensively in motorsports and first crossed paths with Sabalenka through a business connection.

Here are seven things to know about Georgios Frangulis.

1. Georgios Frangulis Is a Brazilian Entrepreneur

Frangulis was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, and initially pursued a very different career.

He studied law at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, but ultimately did not complete his degree or take the Brazilian bar exam. Entrepreneurship was the career he actually wanted, and that decision eventually led him to build the company for which he is best known.

2. He Founded the Global Açaí Brand Oakberry

If the Oakberry name sounds familiar, there is a good reason.

Frangulis founded the açaí bowl and smoothie company in 2016. The Brazilian brand has since expanded internationally, growing to more than 700 stores across more than 40 countries.

The business also provided an early connection between Frangulis and his future fiancée.

Sabalenka became an Oakberry ambassador in January 2024 and later collaborated with the company on her own “Power Serve Bowl.” Their professional connection eventually became a personal one.

3. Sabalenka and Frangulis Went Public in 2024

The couple was first publicly spotted together during the Madrid Open in April 2024, when Sabalenka reached the final.

Frangulis soon became a regular presence at her biggest tournaments. He watched her win Cincinnati later that summer and was there in New York when Sabalenka captured the 2024 US Open title.

Sabalenka has also been candid about what his support meant away from tennis during an especially difficult period in her life.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” she told People in 2024.

4. He Proposed to Sabalenka in March 2026

Sabalenka wasn't exactly subtle about wanting a ring.

After winning the Brisbane International in January, she thanked Frangulis during her trophy speech before adding, “Hopefully soon I can call you something else.”

She did not have to wait long.

Frangulis proposed on March 3 beside a swimming pool surrounded by candles and flowers. Sabalenka announced their engagement on Instagram with a simple message: “You & me, forever ♾️ 3.3.26 💍🤍.”

The ring quickly made its way onto the tennis court, too. Sabalenka joked at Indian Wells that she hoped the diamond might even distract her opponents.

5. Frangulis Has a Racing Career of His Own

Sabalenka is not the only athlete in the relationship.

Frangulis has competed in motorsports, including more than 100 races in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge. Racing has remained a serious passion alongside his work building Oakberry.

That gives the couple a shared understanding of competition, even if their arenas look very different.

For Sabalenka, it is center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. For Frangulis, it has been behind the wheel.

6. He Has Been Alongside Sabalenka for Some of Her Biggest Wins

Frangulis has become one of the most recognizable faces in Sabalenka’s box, and his support has extended through the wins and the losses.

There have been lighter moments, too.

After Sabalenka lost the 2025 Australian Open final to Madison Keys, Frangulis found a pretty good consolation prize: a photo of the couple with Jackie Chan.

“At least we met Jackie Chan (which is cool af),” he wrote on Instagram Stories afterward.

It was a small glimpse at the sense of humor behind a relationship that otherwise plays out amid the pressure of the biggest tournaments in tennis.

7. Sabalenka Has Called His Support ‘Priceless’

Frangulis has been in Sabalenka’s corner during one of the most successful stretches of her career, but she has made clear that his importance to her extends well beyond tennis.

She has spoken openly about how much she values having him beside her through difficult moments, describing that support as “priceless.”

Now they are heading toward marriage while Sabalenka continues piling up career milestones.

Her immediate focus, however, is another trophy.

Sabalenka will face Rybakina in Saturday’s US Open championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It will be her fourth consecutive final in New York, and a victory would give her a third straight US Open crown.

And if the past two years are any indication, Frangulis will not be far away.

