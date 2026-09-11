Sabalenka and Rybakina to Collide in Seismic US Open Final Showdown

It could hardly be more fitting.

After 507 Grand Slam women's singles matches this year, the 508th and final contest of 2026 will be a showdown for the US Open title between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, neatly bookending the season following the pair's thrilling Australian Open final back in January.

Whichever way you look at it, this match is an encounter of monumental significance. For the first time since 2013 - when Serena Williams defeated Victoria Azarenka - the top two seeds will meet in the women's singles final at Flushing Meadows.

Yet, this time around, there is an extra caveat which adds another layer of intrigue to proceedings. While Sabalenka technically remains the top seed and World No. 1 until Sunday, she is already guaranteed to be usurped at the summit by her opponent when the new WTA rankings are published on Monday.

Rybakina clinched the top spot in superb fashion with her comeback quarter-final victory over Zheng Qinwen, and will end the fortnight in New York as officially the finest player in the world, regardless of how the final plays out. But Rybakina knows better than anyone that starting her first week as the new World No. 1 just two days after missing out on one of the biggest trophies in this sport will be a very bittersweet pill to swallow.

A High Stakes US Open Final Awaits Both Players

Should she win on Saturday, it would be the third Grand Slam title of the Kazakh's excellent career, while marking the first time that she has won multiple majors in a single season. Such a triumph would boldly emphasise her newfound status as the world's leading player, emphatically underlining her rise to the summit in the most fitting way possible.

For Sabalenka, meanwhile, there is arguably even more at stake. For the second year in a row, the Belarusian powerhouse entered the US Open with a unique level of pressure on her shoulders. Just as was the case twelve months ago, she has yet to win a Grand Slam trophy this season.

In 2025, her run to the title came after a succession of painful near misses across two major finals and an agonising semi-final loss, before she redefined her season at the final opportunity in New York.

This time round, the pressure is only more intense, as Sabalenka aims to secure the fifth Grand Slam title of a formidable career, to draw a line under a period of poor form and uncharacteristic early tournament exits.

After a typically breathtaking start to the year, during which she claimed a rare 'Sunshine Double' in the US, took the title in Brisbane, and reached the final in Melbourne, the World No. 1's results suddenly and unexpectedly dipped - a slump that extended from late April up until this current US Open campaign.

On top of this, such is Sabalenka's dominance on the hard courts of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, that she is now only one win away from another slice of sporting history as she aims to become the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to claim three consecutive US Open titles.

A Scintillating Rivalry Continues On the Biggest Stage Of All

Then there are the implications for their own personal head-to-head record to consider. This will be the pair's 18th meeting in a generation-defining rivalry that has grown into one of the most compelling and significant in recent years. Sabalenka currently leads it 10-7, having won their two most recent meetings earlier this year, in the final and semi-finals of Indian Wells and Miami respectively.

These two players have already contested matches across some of the biggest stages in tennis. Indeed, of their previous 17 encounters, six have been in finals. These consisted of two Grand Slams, a WTA Finals showpiece, two 1000-level finals and a WTA 500. Rybakina leads this particular statistic 4-2.

While the numbers give an overview of the story so far, they do not paint the whole picture, however.

There is a palpable intensity and rhythm to the pair's rivalry that feels unique among the WTA Tour. It first fully ignited in 2023, when Sabalenka fought back to defeat Rybakina in a high-octane and memorable Australian Open final. Six weeks later, Rybakina exacted her revenge in Indian Wells to take the title.

Three years later, they flipped the script, with Rybakina claiming the crown in Melbourne, only for Sabalenka to then avenge that defeat in the Indian Wells final just weeks later. These encounters, both earlier this year, came just several months after a tense WTA Finals decider went the way of Rybakina, after which the Belarusian was heard making less than complimentary comments about her opponent to her coaching box.

Nevertheless, this rivalry is unmistakably grounded in a feeling of mutual respect. Sabalenka and Rybakina each possess arguably the two most explosive games on the WTA Tour, with only their own power capable of matching the other's on a regular basis. They are both aware of this dynamic, and have likewise both profited and faltered because of it.

In New York on Saturday, the pair will meet once again - for the first time under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium - in arguably the most consequential chapter of their fascinating story.

It is the two-time defending champion against the new World No. 1. It is vocal ferocity against ice-cold silence. It is Aryna Sabalenka against Elena Rybakina for the US Open crown.

After another riotous, rowdy and raucous fortnight in Queen's, such a match-up will surely give this remarkable tournament the final finish it deserves.