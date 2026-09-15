Long before Bo Nix became the face of the Denver Broncos, Izzy Nix was already there.

The two met at Auburn University in 2020, when Bo was the Tigers' quarterback and Izzy was an Auburn cheerleader. Since then, their relationship has followed the same winding road as his football career: Auburn to Oregon, Oregon to Denver, college sweethearts to husband and wife.

And in February 2026, their family added another milestone. Bo and Izzy welcomed their first child, daughter Riley Belle, who managed to arrive on a particularly fitting date: her dad's birthday.

With Nix back in the spotlight as Denver opens its 2026 season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, here's what to know about the woman who has been alongside the Broncos quarterback since his college days.

1. Izzy Nix Met Bo Nix at Auburn

Auburn is where their story began.

Bo started his college career with the Tigers in 2019, while Izzy, whose maiden name is Smoke, cheered for Auburn. The two met in June 2020 and began dating while they were students.

One year later, Izzy marked their anniversary with a glimpse into their relationship.

“This guy is a true blessing lemme tell ya!!!! one year of knowing him and everyday gets sweeter 🤍,” she wrote on Instagram in June 2021.

Auburn would ultimately become important to the couple for another reason, too.

2. Bo Proposed at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium

Bo brought their relationship back to where it started when he proposed on July 30, 2021.

The setting was Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn's football home.

“I knew from the first moment I laid eyes on you that you were special,” Bo wrote on Instagram after announcing their engagement. “I cannot wait to be your husband. Here’s to forever with you, Izzy Smoke!”

The proposal came a little more than a year after they began dating.

3. Izzy Followed Bo From Auburn to Oregon

Their next chapter required a much bigger move.

Bo transferred from Auburn to Oregon ahead of the 2022 season. Izzy graduated from Auburn in May of that year and joined him in Eugene after finishing school.

She later acknowledged that leaving Alabama for the West Coast took some adjusting.

“It was definitely a tough transition coming out here, but I knew when we got engaged that we could live anywhere, be anywhere he could transfer, and so it’s been great,” Izzy told Pac-12 Networks in 2023.

The move also gave her a different perspective on Bo. He initially went to Oregon alone while she finished at Auburn, and Izzy said watching him establish a life thousands of miles from home showed her another side of the quarterback.

4. Bo and Izzy Nix Married in 2022

Before beginning their life together in Oregon, Bo and Izzy got married in their home state.

The couple tied the knot on July 2, 2022, at Ridge Point Events Venue in Alpine, Alabama, surrounded by family and friends.

They then headed to Cabo, Mexico, for their honeymoon.

Bo later celebrated their first anniversary by calling Izzy his “greatest gift” in an Instagram tribute.

The couple has continued to mark milestones with trips together, including an anniversary getaway to Maui.

5. Izzy Nix Was a Gymnast Before Becoming an Auburn Cheerleader

Izzy's own athletic background began long before she met Bo.

Born in Alabama in 1998, she spent 14 years in gymnastics before leaving the sport shortly before turning 17. She later played basketball at Evangel Christian School in Alabaster, Alabama.

At Auburn, she became a cheerleader and remained with the program through college.

After graduating in May 2022, Izzy traded Auburn's orange and blue for Oregon's green and yellow as she moved west with Bo.

6. Izzy Has Been Alongside Bo Through His NFL Rise

When the Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Izzy celebrated a dream she had heard about almost from the beginning of their relationship.

“The day I met Bo, he told me about this God-sized dream of his,” she wrote after he landed in Denver. “I will never stop praising the Lord for His faithfulness or have enough words to express how proud I am of you, Bo.”

She added, “Overjoyed and honored to join Broncos country!!!”

Izzy quickly became a regular presence at Broncos games as Nix took over as Denver's starting quarterback.

For a couple that met when he was still playing college football at Auburn, his arrival in the NFL represented a milestone they had been talking about for years.

7. Bo and Izzy Welcomed Daughter Riley on His Birthday

Their biggest change yet arrived in 2026.

Bo and Izzy announced in October 2025 that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Riley Belle Nix, was born Feb. 25, 2026.

That also happens to be Bo's birthday.

“Riley Belle Nix 🕊️ arrived on her dad’s birthday,” Izzy wrote when announcing her birth, adding, “The best birthday party I’ve ever been to!!!!!”

The timing gave Bo a permanent birthday partner and made the Nixes a family of three less than four years after their Alabama wedding.

Football has taken them from Auburn to Eugene to Denver since they first met in 2020. Through every move, Izzy has been there.

Now the college sweethearts enter another Broncos season with someone new watching along with her.

