Bo Nix, RJ Harvey Feature Top Broncos-Chiefs Monday Night Football PrizePicks Props Tonight

PrizePicks is a fun and unique way to wager on NFL games. It gives us fantasy football opportunists a chance to take our projections to predictions and, in turn, capitalize on our hot takes. Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Denver Broncos. The game should be among the best of the week, and below are some PrizePicks wagers that catch the eye.

JK Dobbins — 50+ Rushing Yards — NO (1.81x)

My projections have Dobbins rushing for about 45.4 yards on 10.6 attempts in this game. I also rank Dobbins among the highest-risk players in 2026 fantasy football. Not only is he an injury risk, but the team will also use three different running backs. RJ Harvey will get snaps as a rookie; Jonah Coleman is also carving out a role for himself.

Harvey projects to have 4.5 rushing attempts, and Coleman 3.4 in this game. In 2025, Sean Payton ran this offense at a high pass rate of 58.8% (9th in the NFL). Now that Jaylen Waddle has been added, I do not foresee that number dipping.

With a player deemed "high-risk," we can side with his floor rather than his ceiling. I also happen to rank the Chiefs' run-stopping as the 6th-best in the NFL.

Marvin Mims Jr. — 15+ Receiving Yards — YES (2.32x)

The Broncos could not decide whether they wanted Troy Franklin or Pat Bryant to become their WR2 in 2025. As the season came to its end, Mims Jr. ended up being the right answer. Over the final 6 games, including the playoffs, Mims Jr. averaged 6 targets and 4 receptions per game.

Mims Jr. is a player of trickery. He will be used on end-arounds, screens, and big plays downfield. He is fast and lucrative to pick tonight. The matchup means little for a player like Mims Jr. Rather, we need the usage. I believe that Mims Jr. will have it in this game, with a variable projection of 1.7 targets, 1.1 receptions, and 13.6 yards, and I would favor upside over the floor.

RJ Harvey — 3+ Receptions — YES (1.96x)

The Broncos view their rushing offense as a dual-threat style. Dobbins and Coleman will lead the bruising, inside-the-tackles running. Harvey will play in third-down, play-action-style roles.

Over Harvey's 19 games played last season, he had 68 receptions (3.6 per game). After Week 2, Harvey had 3+ receptions in all but 3 of 17 games. I have him projected for 2.2 receptions on 3.0 targets, or about a 60% chance of hitting that line.

Longshot Play — Bo Nix — Anytime Touchdown — YES (5.55x)

We must have Nix score a rushing touchdown (or receiving) in this game. I find the line out of whack. The public is wary of Nix running while returning from injury. However, there are no comments suggesting Nix will not be scrambling and taking yards, as he has done very well in the past.

When asked if Nix might play more conservatively, he said, "Absolutely not." "I'm going to roll, and I'm going to be as athletic as I can be," Nix said to the media in early August.

Nix scored 5 rushing touchdowns in 2025. One of those times was against Steve Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense.

Nix also ran the ball a total of 95 times. The odds that he scores are well below 50%, but the 5.55x odds are too good for me to pass up. My projections have Nix scoring 0.3 touchdowns in this game, or around 30%.

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