For Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais, July 3 was already their day.

It was July 3, 2019, when a chance encounter in Los Angeles, a few Instagram messages and one decidedly unconventional first date turned into something more. Exactly six years later, they gave the date another meaning.

On July 3, 2025, Watson and Anais married in Miami, transforming the anniversary they had celebrated for years into their wedding anniversary, too.

By then, Anais had been beside Watson through a life that changed dramatically from the one he was living when they met. There was his rise as the face of the Houston Texans, a blockbuster move to the Cleveland Browns, significant injuries and years of intense scrutiny surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Through it all, their relationship endured.

Now married after more than seven years together, Watson and Anais have a love story that stretches well beyond the sidelines. Here is how they met, the unusual first date that started everything and what to know about the woman who became Mrs. Watson.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais Met by Chance in Los Angeles

Their story did not begin at an NFL game or celebrity event. It started with eye contact across a restaurant.

Watson and Anais first spotted each other while they were separately dining in Los Angeles in 2019. Nothing happened in the moment. They went their separate ways, only to connect on Instagram several days later.

That led to plans to see each other again, although perhaps not in the way Anais expected. Anais already had a morning hot yoga class on her schedule. Watson joined her.

It was an unconventional beginning for a first date, but apparently an effective one. The two later grabbed a late lunch or early dinner together, and the connection quickly became something neither wanted to leave in Los Angeles.

Watson later said their relationship had friendship at its foundation.

“We started off as best friends,” he said while appearing with Anais in a video on her YouTube channel.

The two officially began dating on July 3, 2019.

For Anais, that first anniversary one year later was already an opportunity to look beyond what they had built and toward what might come next.

“1 year down, forever to go!” she wrote at the time.

Five years later, “forever” was getting considerably closer.

Their Relationship Followed Watson From Houston to Cleveland

Anais met Watson when his NFL life looked very different.

He was entering his third season with the Texans and had established himself as one of the league's young stars. Houston was still home for both of them, with Anais having grown up there before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her own career.

What followed was a far more turbulent stretch.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans in 2021. That same year, multiple women filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage appointments. Watson denied wrongdoing. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges, and he reached settlements in most of the civil cases.

In 2022, the Texans traded Watson to the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. The NFL later suspended him for 11 games and fined him $5 million after an investigation into the allegations.

Anais remained publicly supportive of Watson throughout that period.

She also remained a visible presence as his football career moved to Cleveland, sharing glimpses of their travels and life together and appearing at games to support him.

Their relationship, however, was never simply an extension of Watson's NFL career.

Anais had been building a public identity of her own long before the quarterback came into her life.

Who Is Jilly Anais?

Jilly Anais Moor was born in Houston on Jan. 2, 1996.

Her ambitions started early. Anais won Miss Teen Houston in 2011 before moving to Los Angeles at 18 to pursue a career in entertainment.

Over the years, she has moved between music, modeling, acting, social media and business rather than settling into a single lane.

Anais has released music and appeared on television, including appearances on “Wild 'N Out,” “Rosewood” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” She was also part of Nick Cannon's Future Superstar Tour in 2023.

In 2025, another longtime ambition brought her into the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit world.

Anais became one of six finalists in the brand's Swim Search competition and walked the runway during Miami Swim Week.

She has also ventured into business, launching her Boss Babe fragrance and releasing cookbooks.

That résumé matters to the story of Anais and Watson. For all the attention that comes with being married to an NFL quarterback, she arrived in the relationship with ambitions, projects and an audience of her own.

Nearly six years after meeting Watson, she was about to add a new title: fiancée.

Deshaun Watson Proposed on the Beach After Nearly Six Years Together

Watson proposed to Anais in March 2025.

The setting was romantic but relatively simple: a beach, red roses and a diamond ring that was anything but understated.

The couple announced their engagement together on Instagram on March 16.

“Mrs. Watson Loading…” they captioned the photos.

The images showed Watson embracing Anais from behind as she flashed her new ring, along with photos of the couple kissing and laughing together on the beach.

After nearly six years of dating, the engagement did not lead to a long wait for the wedding.

Less than four months later, they were ready.

And when it came time to choose the date, they went all the way back to the beginning.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais Married Exactly Six Years After Their First Date

July 3 had marked the beginning of Watson and Anais' relationship every year since 2019. In 2025, they made sure it would mark something else.

The couple married in Miami on July 3, exactly six years after they began dating.

Anais had teased the date shortly before the ceremony in a pre-wedding video. Watson could be seen wearing a suit with “07.03.25” monogrammed on the sleeve.

“We’re getting marrieddddddd!” Anais wrote.

When the day arrived, they kept the ceremony itself intimate.

Rather than have a traditional lineup of bridesmaids and groomsmen, Anais and Watson incorporated their brothers into the ceremony. Her father walked her down the aisle. After saying “I do,” the newlyweds celebrated with loved ones aboard a yacht.

Then came a honeymoon in the South of France, planned by Watson. Anais later described the wedding as the happiest moment of her life.

It was also the neatest possible full-circle moment for a relationship that began almost accidentally.

Six years earlier, Watson and Anais were two people who happened to notice each other across a Los Angeles restaurant. A few days later, they were sweating through hot yoga together on a first date.

On July 3, 2025, they woke up as boyfriend and girlfriend. They ended it as husband and wife.

And every July 3 from here on out, they get to celebrate both.

