What Deshaun Watson Has To Do To Lead Browns to TNF Victory Over Steelers

The Browns and Steelers face off in a primetime game that guarantees the AFC North crown for at least the time being, tonight on Amazon Prime Video.

Pittsburgh has matched Cleveland so far, as both teams sit at 2-1, with the Steelers getting a big-time win over the Bengals last week and Cleveland’s resilience showing as they beat Carolina in a nail-biter.

Vintage Aaron Rodgers showed up for the Steelers last week, as he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns against the “improved” Bengals defense. Deshaun Watson came through in the heroics, tossing the eventual game-winning TD pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with just under two minutes to go.

So what will Watson need to do to beat a divisional and long-time rival like the Steelers?

Take Care of The Ball

Watson put the ball in harm's way many times in the Carolina game, as he missed receivers by some wide margins. The Steelers already have six takeaways so far this season, and they're consistently at the top of the league in takeaways. Pittsburgh had the fourth-most turnovers forced last season with 27, then second most in 2024 with 33.

Pittsburgh thrives on scoring off turnovers, as they showed in Week 1, scoring 14 points off Falcons giveaways to win that game. Watson can not help the offense for Pittsburgh by providing them with short fields or even turning it over to lead to a defensive score, as we’ve seen Pittsburgh do effectively.

Utilize Your Young Core of Weapons

The newer group of pass catchers has stepped in and made great strides immediately for Cleveland; we’ve seen some super impressive play out of Denzel Boston and Fannin so far this season, along with spurts from KC Concepcion.

These guys are your playmakers on offense. Along with Quinshon Judkins, we have seen each make impressive progress; Watson needs to keep providing them with the ball, especially now with a secondary that is down their top corner.

On His Best Legs

So far this season, Watson has gained nine first downs running the football, including a 21-yard dash on third down that led to the game-winning touchdown over Carolina. For context, Lamar Jackson also has nine first downs rushing the ball, and Watson currently has more rushing first downs than guys like Christian McCaffrey.

Using his legs to further drives and continue to improvise off his scrambling will keep Cleveland in a spot to win.