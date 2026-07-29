Who Is Ilona Maher? Everything to Know About the Olympic Rugby Star

Ilona Maher's rise has been anything but conventional.

She first captured the public's attention as one of Team USA's biggest personalities during the Tokyo Olympics, where her funny, behind-the-scenes social media videos introduced millions of people to rugby.

Three years later, she helped lead the United States to its first-ever Olympic medal in women's rugby sevens before expanding her career into television, podcasting and entertainment.

Now, Maher is preparing for another major chapter. The Olympic star is developing a self-titled docuseries with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Ross Greenburg Productions and Range Sports, giving fans an inside look at both her athletic career and life away from the rugby pitch.

Here's everything to know about Maher.

How Old Is Ilona Maher?

Maher was born on August 12, 1996, in Burlington, Vermont.



She grew up in an athletic family that encouraged her and her sisters to try just about every sport they could. Before discovering rugby, Maher competed in basketball, softball and field hockey, experiences she has often credited for helping shape her into the versatile athlete she would become.

Where Is Ilona Maher From?

Maher is a native of Burlington, Vermont, where she spent most of her childhood.

Although rugby eventually became her calling, she didn't begin playing the sport until she was 17 years old. Her father had played rugby, and after deciding softball was no longer the right fit during high school, Maher gave the sport a try and quickly realized she had found something different.

She has since described rugby as feeling like it fit her "body like a glove."

How Tall Is Ilona Maher?

Maher stands 5-foot-10, a frame that has become one of her greatest strengths on the rugby field.

She's also become one of the sport's loudest advocates for body positivity, frequently encouraging women to embrace strength instead of trying to fit traditional beauty standards.

Maher's "Beast, Beauty, Brains" mantra has become synonymous with her brand, reflecting her belief that athleticism, femininity and intelligence can all exist together.

Where Did Ilona Maher Go to College?

Maher began her collegiate career at Norwich University before transferring to Quinnipiac University, where she blossomed into one of the country's top rugby players.

During her time at Quinnipiac, she earned three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association All-America honors and helped lead the Bobcats to three straight national championships. She was also named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player during one championship run.

Her dominance at the collegiate level quickly put her on the radar for Team USA.

Is Ilona Maher a Nurse?

Yes. Away from rugby, Maher earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Quinnipiac.

She has spoken openly about nearly pursuing nursing full time before deciding to chase her Olympic dream. Friends encouraged her to take the opportunity with USA Rugby, reminding her that nursing would always be there, while an Olympic opportunity might not.

That decision ultimately changed the course of her life.

What Has Ilona Maher Won?

Maher's biggest athletic accomplishment came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped Team USA capture the bronze medal, the first Olympic medal in the history of the U.S. women's rugby sevens program.

She also represented the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming one of the breakout personalities of those Games through her viral videos from the Olympic Village.

Beyond international competition, Maher has built one of the largest followings in rugby, helping introduce millions of new fans to a sport that traditionally receives little mainstream attention in the United States.

What Else Has Ilona Maher Done Outside Rugby?

Maher's popularity has extended well beyond sports.

Following the Paris Olympics, she finished as the runner-up on Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars" and has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She was also named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and recognized as one of USA Today's Women of the Year, highlighting her growing influence both on and off the field.

Does Ilona Maher Have a Podcast?

Yes. Maher co-hosts the weekly "House of Maher" podcast alongside her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna Maher.

The show gives listeners a more personal look at the Olympian's life, covering everything from family stories and travel to her athletic career and life in the public eye.

What Is Ilona Maher's New TV Show About?

Maher's newest project will give fans unprecedented access to her life.

The Olympic bronze medalist is developing a self-titled docuseries with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Ross Greenburg Productions and Range Sports.

According to the announcement, the series will follow Maher both on and off the rugby pitch, documenting her pursuit of elite competition while also exploring her family life and the unique challenges that come with becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

Her sister, Olivia Maher, is serving as an executive producer on the project.

The series arrives as Maher's profile continues to soar, with the rugby star balancing international competition, podcasting, television appearances, brand partnerships and a social media audience numbering in the millions.

