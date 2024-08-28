Olympic Rugby Hero Ilona Maher Cover Star of SI Swimsuit’s Digital September Issue
Ilona Maher became an Olympic hero in Paris last month while leading the U.S. rugby team to its first-ever bronze medal in dramatic fashion.
Now Maher has another accolade, as she is the cover star of SI Swimsuit's digital September issue.
“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it's a powerful statement,” said MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”
