Olympic Rugby Hero Ilona Maher Cover Star of SI Swimsuit’s Digital September Issue

Maher helped lead the U.S. rugby team to its first-ever medal in Paris.

Andy Nesbitt

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher became an Olympic hero in Paris last month while leading the U.S. rugby team to its first-ever bronze medal in dramatic fashion.

Now Maher has another accolade, as she is the cover star of SI Swimsuit's digital September issue.

“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it's a powerful statement,” said MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”

Ilona Maher graces the cover of September's SI Swimsuit digital issue.
Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can read more about Maher's cover story here and see the full gallery of her photos here.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

