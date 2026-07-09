Justin Verlander has spent more than two decades chasing strikeouts, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. Beginning this fall, he'll be chasing something different.

When the future Hall of Famer announced Wednesday that the 2026 MLB season will be his last, the message wasn't centered on baseball statistics or career milestones. Instead, it was about what comes next.

"Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come," Verlander wrote in announcing his retirement. "While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I've decided this will be my last."

He ended the emotional statement with a simple sentence that perfectly captured where his life is headed: "It's time for the next chapter."

For Verlander, that next chapter begins with the family that has stood beside him through championship celebrations, long road trips, injuries and countless memorable moments on the mound: wife Kate Upton and their two young children.

Who Is Justin Verlander's Wife?

Long before they became one of sports' most recognizable power couples, Verlander and Upton first crossed paths while filming a commercial in 2012.

Their relationship wasn't without bumps along the way. The pair briefly split before finding their way back to each other in 2014, and two years later Verlander quietly proposed.

Fans didn't even realize the couple was engaged until Upton arrived at the 2016 Met Gala wearing a sparkling diamond ring. Then their wedding quickly became part of baseball lore.

Just days after helping the Houston Astros win the 2017 World Series, Verlander boarded a plane for Tuscany, Italy, where nearly 100 friends and family members were waiting for a ceremony that had been planned months before.

Instead of postponing the celebration because of baseball's biggest stage, the couple found a way to have both.

Since then, Upton has continued building her own successful career as a model, actress and entrepreneur while supporting one of baseball's most accomplished pitchers. Despite their celebrity status, the couple has largely kept their private life out of the spotlight.

That made Verlander's words to his wife in his retirement announcement especially meaningful.

"To my family, especially my wife Kate, thank you for standing beside me through every season, every rehab and every high and low," he wrote. "I couldn't have done this without you."

How Many Children Do Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Have?

Verlander and Upton are parents to two children: daughter Genevieve, who was born in November 2018, and son Bellamy Brooks, who arrived in June 2025.

While they've chosen to keep much of their family life private, Verlander has occasionally shared how becoming a father reshaped his perspective on baseball.

Long before retirement became part of the conversation, he admitted one of his biggest motivations wasn't another Cy Young Award or another championship. It was something much simpler.

"I would like to be able to play long enough that my daughter can see me and remember me playing baseball when she grows older," Verlander previously told People. "Maybe, if anything, it's going to push me to stay in shape and stay healthy."

Years later, that wish became reality.

Kate Upton (left) with Justin Verlander at the GQ Party in the Boom Boom Room at The Standard Hotel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Verlander has spoken about the joy of watching Genevieve recognize him while he was pitching on television and how much more meaningful moments like the All-Star Game became once he could experience them with his family.

Upton has also shared glimpses into their approach to parenting. In previous interviews, she explained that she and Verlander try to create intentional family time despite their demanding careers, even adopting a simple but meaningful rule: phone-free dinners.

The goal, she explained, is making sure their children grow up valuing conversations and shared experiences over screens.

Retirement Opens the Door to a New Chapter

Verlander's résumé leaves almost nothing left to accomplish.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, former American League MVP and two-time World Series champion has built a career that will almost certainly earn him a place in Cooperstown.

Yet when he announced his retirement, he didn't spend much time reflecting on wins, strikeouts or trophies. Instead, he thanked the people who helped him get there.

"To every teammate, coach, player, clubhouse attendant and fan who has been part of this journey, thank you," Verlander wrote. "It's been a privilege to share the field with you."

Then he turned his attention back to the people waiting for him at home. For most athletes, retirement marks the end of an era. For Verlander, it sounds more like the beginning of one.

Baseball gave him more than 20 unforgettable seasons, countless accolades and a place among the greatest pitchers of his generation. But if his farewell message is any indication, the years ahead won't be defined by strikeouts or championships.

They'll be defined by mornings at home instead of flights to the next series, dinners with his family instead of another road trip, and the chance to spend more time with Kate, Genevieve and Bellamy.

The pitcher who built a Hall of Fame career is finally ready for a new full-time role: husband and father.

