Tigers Legend Justin Verlander Announces Retirement After 2026 Season

The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a mid-season turnaround, having won six of their last seven games and slowly creeping back into the American League Wild Card race. The pitching staff has done a tremendous job, and the bats have found a rhythm.

They're doing this without veteran starting pitcher Justin Verlander. The 43-year-old has been sidelined since April 4th with left hip inflammation and a hamstring injury. He signed a one-year, $13 million deal this offseason to reunite with the Tigers, but has only made one start.

However, he's been a welcome presence in the clubhouse after spending 13 seasons with the organization before this year. Now, it appears this will be his last in the big leagues.

Verlander Announces Retirement

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Verlander announced his retirement on social media. He said, "I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time. Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come. While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of the season, I've decided this will be my last."

Verlander also mentioned how fitting it was that he'll finish his career with the Tigers, which is where his illustrious career began. Anybody who knows Verlander understands how decorated the future Hall of Famer is. He's a three-time A.L. Cy Young Award winner, two-time World Series champion, a 2011 A.L. MVP, and has amassed over 3,500 strikeouts in his career.

With all the accolades he's been able to rack up, Verlander will be able to add one more to his career.

Verlander Named a "Legend Pick" for All-Star Game

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Verlander will be selected for the All-Star Game for the 10th time in his career. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Wednesday that Verlander has been named to the A.L. roster as a "Legend Pick" for the 2026 All-Star Game.

In Verlander's retirement message, he said, "I want to thank the Commissioner for the incredible honor of being selected to the All-Star game. The opportunity to attend once again is something I'll cherish, and it will be an incredibly special moment for me and my family."

It'll be his first All-Star appearance since 2022, when he was with the Houston Astros. Now, he'll join his teammates, Dillon Dingler, Kevin McGonigle, and Riley Greene. Verlander will not be active for the game.

It's unclear if Verlander will return at all this season. The injury setbacks were a tough blow for the veteran. Regardless, he's worth celebrating for everything he's given to Detroit and to the game of baseball.