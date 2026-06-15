Who Is Kylian Mbappé's Rumored Girlfriend? Fast Facts About Ester Expósito

Kylian Mbappé entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the biggest stars on the planet.

But as France begins its latest quest for soccer's biggest prize, another name has unexpectedly found its way into the spotlight: Ester Expósito.

The Spanish actress has become a frequent topic of conversation among soccer fans in recent months after being linked to Mbappé through a series of high-profile sightings in Paris, Madrid and Ibiza.

While neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, interest in Expósito has surged as the World Cup puts an even brighter spotlight on the French superstar's life off the field.

For fans wondering why her name suddenly seems to be everywhere, here's what to know about the actress, model and social media star who has become one of the most searched women of the World Cup.

Ester Expósito Became Famous Long Before Link to Kylian Mbappé

Long before dating rumors connected her to one of soccer's biggest names, Expósito was already a star in her own right.

The Madrid native broke through internationally as Carla Rosón Caleruega in Netflix's hit Spanish drama "Elite." The series became one of Netflix's most successful international shows and helped introduce Expósito to millions of viewers around the world.

She's one of Spain's most recognizable young actresses.

Expósito began acting as a teenager and built her résumé through Spanish television before landing her breakout role.

Since "Elite," she has appeared in projects including "Someone Has to Die," "Venus," "Lost in the Night" and "Bandidos." Her career has steadily expanded beyond Spain, helping establish her as one of the country's most recognizable entertainment exports.

Fashion Brands Love Expósito

Acting is only part of Expósito's public profile.

She has become a fixture at major fashion events and luxury brand campaigns, working with high-profile labels and regularly appearing on international red carpets. Her growing influence in the fashion world has helped elevate her celebrity well beyond television audiences.

Expósito Has a Massive Social Media Following

Expósito's popularity extends far beyond the screen.

With more than 24 million followers on Instagram, she ranks among the most-followed Spanish actresses in the world. Her posts routinely generate headlines across entertainment and fashion media, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

The Mbappé Rumors Have Only Increased Interest

Speculation surrounding Expósito and Mbappé has been building throughout 2026.

The pair have been photographed together on multiple occasions, including outings in Paris and vacations in Ibiza. While neither has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, the continued sightings have fueled intense interest from both soccer and entertainment fans.

Now, with Mbappé once again commanding the world's attention during the World Cup, curiosity surrounding Expósito has only grown.

Whether she ever publicly addresses the rumors or not, one thing is clear: a lot more people know her name today than they did when the tournament began.