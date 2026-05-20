Kylian Mbappe's Girlfriend Ester Exposito Flaunts Gold Dress Before World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just a couple of weeks away at this point, and the sports world is gearing up for what's sure to be another iconic tournament.

And this added interest means that the wives and girlfriends of the world's top players will take center stage. This has already been the case with the USA Men's National Team, as Christian Pulisic's saga with his ex-girlfriend, Alexa Melton.

United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) | Scott Coleman-Imagn Images

However, not every big name heading into the World Cup has recently gone through a breakup. In fact, the world's three most famous players are all in happy relationships. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodríguez since 2016, and the couple has two children together (while Ronaldo has five children overall).

Argentina superstar and defending World Cup champion Lionel Messi has been married to his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, since 2017. They have three sons together and still appear to be going strong. And while French forward Kylian Mbappé hasn't been in a long-term relationship, it appears that he has spent 2026 cultivating a new one.

France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Mbappé has been linked to Spanish actress and model Ester Expósito since early 2026, as they have been spotted in public multiple times, including one time where they were seen kissing at a rooftop bar near Paris' Eiffel Tower.

Things seem to be going well between Mbappè and Expósito. However, given that the Real Madrid star has been busy with his own season and will soon be trying to bring a World Cup back to France, one would imagine that the two won't be spending as much time together.

Real Madrid CF forward Kylian Mbappe (9) | Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

Ester Expósito Draws Buzz With Cannes Dress Before Boyfriend Kylian Mbappè's World Cup Run

Mbappe being busy means that Expósito can be in the spotlight in other places. And she was in the spotlight when she showed up in a stunning dress at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the week.

Several photos of the gold dress have surfaced on social media, and Expósito is getting a ton of glowing reviews about what she decided to wear.

Ester Exposito | IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

The @vantixmag accounts posted several photos of Expósito with the caption, "📸 Spanish actress and girlfriend of Kylian Mbappé, Ester Exposito arrives for the screening of the film “La Bataille de Gaulle : L’age de fer” (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival."

It will be interesting to see whether Expósito is supporting Mbappè in person during France's World Cup run.