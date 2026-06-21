Who Is Sam Burns' Wife? Fast Facts About Caroline Campbell

Long before Sam Burns became one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, Caroline Campbell was already part of his life.

The couple's story predates college, professional golf, major championships and even their first official date.

Burns and Campbell grew up in the same Louisiana community and have known each other since childhood, eventually turning a lifelong friendship into a marriage that has now spanned some of the biggest moments of Burns' career.

While Burns is often in front of cameras competing on golf's biggest stages, Campbell has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Still, she remains one of the most important people in the five-time PGA Tour winner's life.

Here are some fast facts about Caroline Campbell and her relationship with Burns.

She Was Sam Burns' First Valentine's Day Date

Not many couples can say they've known each other almost their entire lives.

Burns and Campbell both grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, where they first met as children through church. Burns has previously revealed that Campbell was actually his first Valentine's Day date when they were around five years old.

The future PGA Tour star later joked that after that childhood date, Campbell wanted little to do with him for years.

Still, their paths continued to cross as they grew up in the same community, laying the foundation for a relationship that would eventually become much more than friendship.

Their Love Story Really Began at LSU

Although they had known each other for years, Burns and Campbell did not begin dating until they were students at LSU.

Burns was building toward a professional golf career while Campbell pursued a degree in marketing. During her time at LSU, she was active on campus and later earned a master's degree in counseling after completing her undergraduate studies.

What started as a childhood connection evolved into a college romance, and the relationship quickly became serious.

The couple dated for roughly four years before Burns proposed in 2019.

Burns Proposed at a Place That Meant Something to Him

When it came time to propose, Burns chose a location that reflected one of his greatest passions.

He proposed to Campbell during RBC Heritage week at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina, a place Burns had visited for years and considered special.

Campbell later recalled that she had no idea what was coming until Burns suddenly stopped walking and dropped to one knee.

Just months later, the couple married in Louisiana.

They Welcomed Their First Child in 2024

One of the biggest moments in the couple's life came in April 2024 when they welcomed their son, Bear.

The timing nearly created a dramatic storyline at The Masters.

Burns said before the tournament that he would have immediately left Augusta National if Campbell went into labor during competition.

Fortunately for Burns, the couple welcomed Bear after Masters week.

Since then, their son has become a familiar face at several PGA Tour and major championship family events, often appearing alongside his parents during tournament week festivities.

Campbell Has Been There for Every Stage of Burns' Career

Perhaps the most important fact about Caroline Campbell is that she has witnessed every chapter of Burns' journey.

She knew him before the PGA Tour victories. Before Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances. Before the major championship spotlight.

From childhood friends in Louisiana to one of golf's most recognizable couples, Campbell has remained a constant presence throughout Burns' rise in the sport.

And while golf fans see Burns chasing trophies on television, the story behind the scenes is one that began decades ago with a childhood friendship that never really went away.