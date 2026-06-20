Who Is Scottie Scheffler's Wife? What to Know About Meredith Scudder

As Scottie Scheffler continues his pursuit of another major championship at the U.S. Open, golf fans are once again seeing a familiar face celebrating beside the world's No. 1 player.

That woman is Meredith Scudder, Scheffler's wife and longtime partner, whose relationship with the golf superstar stretches back more than a decade. Long before Scheffler became a two-time Masters champion and one of the most dominant players in professional golf, the two were navigating high school, college and long-distance dating together.

Today, the couple shares two children and remains one of golf's most recognizable families.

Here's what to know about Meredith Scudder.

Meredith Scudder and Scottie Scheffler Are High School Sweethearts

Scheffler and Scudder first met while attending Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas.

Although they knew each other as teenagers, their relationship didn't become serious immediately. As Scheffler's golf career began to take shape, the pair eventually started dating and remained together through one of the biggest challenges young couples face: attending different colleges.

Scudder enrolled at Texas A&M University while Scheffler attended the University of Texas.

Despite the distance, the relationship endured throughout their college years.

The couple became engaged in June 2020, and Scheffler proposed during a hike at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Texas. Later that year, they were married on Dec. 4, 2020.

Their story has become one of the most well-known relationships in professional golf, largely because it predates Scheffler's rise to stardom.

Meredith Didn't Initially Realize How Big Scheffler's Golf Career Could Become

Apr 14, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler poses for photos during the green jacket ceremony following the final round of the Masters Tournament. | Rob Schumacher, Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like many high school relationships, golf wasn't the center of their early conversations.

According to Scheffler, Scudder knew he played competitively but didn't fully understand the level at which he was competing until she saw him featured in a golf-related television commercial while they were still in high school.

The moment gave her a better appreciation for just how talented her boyfriend was and how serious his future in the sport could become.

Aug 17, 2025; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler poses with the J. K. Wadley Trophy and The Keeper after winning the BMW Championship golf tournament. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Years later, Scheffler would go on to become the top-ranked golfer in the world and one of the defining players of his generation.

Meredith Has Become a Familiar Face During Golf's Biggest Moments

As Scheffler's success has grown, so has Meredith's visibility among golf fans.

She has been present for many of the most important moments of his career, including major championship victories, PGA Tour wins and Ryder Cup appearances.

Television broadcasts frequently capture Meredith celebrating alongside her husband after tournaments, making her one of the most recognizable spouses in professional golf.

Apr 8, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler walks with his wife Meredith, daughter Remy, and son Bennett on the fourth fairway during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Her support has become a consistent theme throughout Scheffler's career. Whether he's competing in a regular PGA Tour event or chasing another major championship, Meredith is often nearby, cheering him on from outside the ropes.

For fans who primarily tune in during golf's biggest events, she's become almost as familiar a sight as Scheffler himself.

Meredith and Scottie Scheffler Are Parents of Two Sons

One of the most important chapters in the couple's life began in 2024 when they welcomed their first child, son Bennett.

The arrival of their first child drew significant attention in the golf world, particularly because Scheffler has repeatedly spoken about the importance of family and maintaining perspective beyond golf.

The family grew again in March 2026 when Meredith gave birth to the couple's second son, Remy.

The newest addition arrived just weeks before the Masters, where fans spotted Meredith carrying the newborn around Augusta National during tournament week.

The couple has largely kept their family life private while occasionally sharing milestones with fans through social media and tournament appearances.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his wife, Meredith, and son, Bennett, after winning the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin following the final round on June 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meredith Works With the Nonprofit Behind Every Door

Away from golf, Meredith has built her own professional and charitable interests.

She has worked with Behind Every Door, a nonprofit organization focused on serving under-resourced communities and helping children and families through educational, spiritual and developmental programs.

The mission is one both Meredith and Scottie have publicly supported over the years.

While Scheffler spends much of the year traveling the PGA Tour schedule, Meredith has continued her involvement with charitable work and community-focused initiatives.

Meredith Has Been Part of Scheffler's Journey Long Before the Fame

When Scheffler tees it up at the U.S. Open this weekend, he'll do so as the world's No. 1-ranked golfer and one of the biggest stars in the sport.

But long before the trophies, major championships and global recognition arrived, Meredith Scudder was already there.

From high school classrooms in Texas to college years spent apart, from their wedding in 2020 to raising two young sons today, Meredith has been a constant presence throughout every stage of Scheffler's journey.

As golf fans continue watching Scheffler chase another major title, they'll likely continue seeing the woman who has been beside him through it all.

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Meredith Scheffler (right) goes to embrace husband Scottie Scheffler after Scottie defeated Kevin Kisner (not pictured) in the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. | Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images