Who's Performing at FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony? Full 2026 Lineup Revealed

The 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony is fast approaching and will feature a star-studded lineup. Post Malone has been announced as the headliner for the July 19 event alongside several other singers, actors, and performers.

Joining the "Sunflower" rapper will be Oscar-winning actor Tom Cruise, streamer superstar IShowSpeed, EGOT title holder Jennifer Hudson, Italian singer Laura Pausini, Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger, and English singer Robbie Williams. Hudson will be singing the U.S. national anthem.

The World Cup closing ceremony will take place 90 minutes before Sunday’s final.

Who Is Perfoming During The World Cup Halftime Show?

The World Cup will have its first-ever halftime show and is pulling out all the stops for the inaugural event. Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay will headline the show.

Shakira and Burna Boy's "Dai Dai" is the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Madonna also contributed to the official FIFA World Cup album with the song, "Read My Lips."

There will also be performances by Burna Boy and the PS22 Chorus, who are 4th- and 5th-graders from an elementary school in Staten Island. The PS22 Chorus will be joining Coldplay's set.

The halftime show is produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, as well as curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay. The star-studded show will help support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to raise $100 million for global education and youth soccer opportunities.

Who Is Playing In The World Cup Final?

After successfully defeating their opponents in the World Cup finals rounds, fans will be able to witness Spain and reigning World Cup champions, Argentina, face one another.

This is the second time ever that Spain has been in the World Cup final match, which is led by Rodri, Pedri, Fabián Ruiz, and the 19-year-old football sensation, Lamine Yamal. Spain was in the 2010 World Cup, where it defeated the Netherlands.

On the opposite side of the field, if Argentina can pull off another win, it will be the first time in World Cup history that a team has won back-to-back. Given that this could be Lionel Messi's last World Cup performance, Argentine fans want the football legend to go out with a bang.

The closing ceremony takes place at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET, and kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports, Peacock, and Telemundo in Spanish.