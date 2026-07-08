Who's Performing at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show? Full 2026 Lineup Revealed

For nearly a century, the FIFA World Cup Final has delivered unforgettable moments on the pitch. This summer, it's adding one away from it.

For the first time in tournament history, FIFA will stage a Super Bowl-style halftime show during the World Cup Final, transforming one of the biggest sporting events on Earth into an equally massive global entertainment spectacle.

And now, the full lineup is finally taking shape.

Justin Bieber was officially announced on Wednesday as the newest addition to the historic event, joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS for what is already one of the most star-studded musical lineups ever assembled for an international sporting event.

The championship match will be played on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Every Performer Confirmed for the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

FIFA and Global Citizen have officially confirmed the following performers for the inaugural World Cup Final halftime show:

Justin Bieber

Madonna

Shakira

BTS

Burna Boy

Gustavo Dudamel

PS22 Chorus

The production has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who helped assemble a lineup that spans pop, Latin music, K-pop, Afrobeats and orchestral music for the tournament's biggest stage.

Bieber's addition comes just weeks before the Final and gives the show yet another global superstar as organizers prepare for an audience expected to reach hundreds of millions worldwide.

"The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can," Bieber said in a statement. "I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

Beyond the headline performers, Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel and New York City's PS22 Chorus will also take part in the production.

When Is the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show?

The halftime performance will take place during the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

The event marks a historic first for FIFA, which has never before incorporated a dedicated halftime concert into its championship match.

Official ball for the FIFA soccer World Cup games at Commonwealth Stadium set up for the press conferences. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than simply adding entertainment, FIFA has partnered with Global Citizen to use the performance as the centerpiece of a broader fundraising campaign supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The initiative aims to raise $100 million to help expand access to education and football programs for children around the world, with $1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches contributing to the effort.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans described the production as one of the most ambitious live music events ever organized, bringing together artists from across the globe for a single shared cause.

Justin Bieber's Busy Summer Continues

The World Cup announcement is the latest high-profile appearance in an already eventful summer for Bieber.

During Canada's World Cup campaign, the Canadian superstar publicly backed his home nation on Instagram, posting:

"SEND YOUR LOVE AND PRAYERS TO TEAM CANADA. PLAYING NOW"

Away from soccer, Bieber recently livestreamed his Coachella Weekend 2 performance and made a surprise appearance at the 2026 NHL Draft, where he announced Toronto's first overall selection before an emotional hometown crowd.

Now, he'll take the stage at another landmark sporting event, joining one of the deepest entertainment lineups ever assembled for the FIFA World Cup Final as football and music come together on the sport's biggest day.

