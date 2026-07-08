Who's Performing at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show? Full 2026 Lineup Revealed
For nearly a century, the FIFA World Cup Final has delivered unforgettable moments on the pitch. This summer, it's adding one away from it.
For the first time in tournament history, FIFA will stage a Super Bowl-style halftime show during the World Cup Final, transforming one of the biggest sporting events on Earth into an equally massive global entertainment spectacle.
And now, the full lineup is finally taking shape.
Justin Bieber was officially announced on Wednesday as the newest addition to the historic event, joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS for what is already one of the most star-studded musical lineups ever assembled for an international sporting event.
The championship match will be played on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Every Performer Confirmed for the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show
FIFA and Global Citizen have officially confirmed the following performers for the inaugural World Cup Final halftime show:
- Justin Bieber
- Madonna
- Shakira
- BTS
- Burna Boy
- Gustavo Dudamel
- PS22 Chorus
The production has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who helped assemble a lineup that spans pop, Latin music, K-pop, Afrobeats and orchestral music for the tournament's biggest stage.
Bieber's addition comes just weeks before the Final and gives the show yet another global superstar as organizers prepare for an audience expected to reach hundreds of millions worldwide.
"The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can," Bieber said in a statement. "I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."
Beyond the headline performers, Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel and New York City's PS22 Chorus will also take part in the production.
When Is the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show?
The halftime performance will take place during the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.
The event marks a historic first for FIFA, which has never before incorporated a dedicated halftime concert into its championship match.
Rather than simply adding entertainment, FIFA has partnered with Global Citizen to use the performance as the centerpiece of a broader fundraising campaign supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
The initiative aims to raise $100 million to help expand access to education and football programs for children around the world, with $1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches contributing to the effort.
Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans described the production as one of the most ambitious live music events ever organized, bringing together artists from across the globe for a single shared cause.
Justin Bieber's Busy Summer Continues
The World Cup announcement is the latest high-profile appearance in an already eventful summer for Bieber.
During Canada's World Cup campaign, the Canadian superstar publicly backed his home nation on Instagram, posting:
"SEND YOUR LOVE AND PRAYERS TO TEAM CANADA. PLAYING NOW"
Away from soccer, Bieber recently livestreamed his Coachella Weekend 2 performance and made a surprise appearance at the 2026 NHL Draft, where he announced Toronto's first overall selection before an emotional hometown crowd.
Now, he'll take the stage at another landmark sporting event, joining one of the deepest entertainment lineups ever assembled for the FIFA World Cup Final as football and music come together on the sport's biggest day.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.