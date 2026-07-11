Every summer, Wimbledon delivers more than world-class tennis. The oldest Grand Slam tournament also revives one of sports' most recognizable traditions: an almost entirely white dress code that every player must follow before stepping onto the grass courts of the All England Club.

It's a rule that sparks questions every year, especially when a player debuts a unique outfit or brushes up against the tournament's famously strict clothing regulations.

This year's Championships have been no different, with players once again finding creative ways to express themselves while staying within Wimbledon's carefully defined guidelines.

Although many traditions across professional sports have evolved, Wimbledon has remained committed to preserving its signature look. The result is a dress code unlike anything else in tennis, one that traces its roots back more than a century.

Why Does Wimbledon Require Players to Wear White?

The all-white rule dates back to the Victorian era, when visible perspiration was considered improper in polite society. White clothing was believed to minimize the appearance of sweat stains, making it the preferred choice for tennis players competing during the English summer.

As Wimbledon grew into the sport's most prestigious championship during the late 1800s, the tradition became part of the tournament's identity. More than a fashion statement, the white attire came to symbolize the event's history, elegance and respect for tradition.

Today, while nearly every aspect of professional tennis has modernized, the all-white requirement remains one of the defining characteristics of the Championships.

What Exactly Does Wimbledon's Dress Code Require?

The rule is more detailed than simply wearing a white shirt.

According to the All England Club's clothing regulations, players are expected to wear clothing that is "almost entirely white" from the moment they arrive on court. Cream, ivory and off-white shades are not permitted.

The guidelines also extend well beyond shirts and shorts or skirts. Shoes, including the soles and laces, must be predominantly white. Hats, socks, wristbands, headbands and other accessories are also expected to comply with the same standard.

Colored trim is permitted only in limited cases, with decorative accents generally restricted to no more than one centimeter in width. The rules also apply during practice sessions held on the tournament courts.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Despite its reputation, the dress code has become slightly more flexible in recent years.

In 2022, Wimbledon amended its policy to allow female players to wear dark-colored undershorts beneath their white skirts or shorts.

The change came after players raised concerns about competing during their menstrual cycles, with tournament officials acknowledging the importance of making athletes more comfortable.

Special circumstances have also led to temporary exceptions. Players have previously been permitted to wear blue-and-yellow ribbons in support of Ukraine.

During this year's Championships, several competitors wore black ribbons or armbands following the death of Portuguese soccer star Diogo Jota, while remaining within the tournament's approved guidelines.

Medical equipment may also appear in colors other than white when necessary.

Which Players Have Tested the Rules?

While most competitors carefully follow the regulations, several high-profile stars have found themselves at the center of Wimbledon dress code debates.

Andre Agassi famously skipped Wimbledon from 1988 through 1990 because he refused to comply with the tournament's all-white requirement. He eventually returned wearing white and went on to capture the Wimbledon title in 1992.

Roger Federer also drew attention in 2013 when he wore white Nike shoes featuring bright orange soles. Tournament officials instructed him not to wear them again.

Nick Kyrgios challenged the tradition in 2022 by walking onto Centre Court wearing red-and-white Air Jordans after his match, even though he competed in approved footwear during play.

Venus Williams made headlines in 2017 when a pink bra strap briefly became visible beneath her white outfit during a match. While no formal punishment followed, the moment reignited conversation about how closely the dress code is monitored.

More recently, Naomi Osaka showed how players can embrace creativity without breaking the rules. During this year's Championships, she wore an elaborate all-white outfit inspired by traditional Japanese kimonos, proving that individuality is still possible within Wimbledon's famously narrow boundaries.

A Tradition Wimbledon Isn't Ready to Leave Behind

For some fans, the all-white dress code feels outdated. For others, it's one of the defining features that separates Wimbledon from every other tournament on the tennis calendar.

While players continue to push fashion forward everywhere else on tour, the Championships remain committed to preserving one of the sport's oldest traditions.

More than 140 years after it became part of Wimbledon's identity, the all-white rule continues to be as recognizable as the grass courts themselves.

