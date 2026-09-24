Wyndham Clark arrived in Chicago with a Presidents Cup to play for, but first came date night.

The American golf star and his girlfriend, Emily Tanner, dressed up for the Presidents Cup festivities this week, sharing a series of photos together before Clark turns his attention to competition at Medinah Country Club.

And they certainly looked ready for the occasion.

Tanner wore a floor-length ivory satin gown with a dramatic open back, while Clark went with a classic navy suit and white shirt. In one of the sweetest shots from the night, Tanner wrapped an arm around Clark's neck as the two smiled at each other outside in Chicago.

Another put the couple alongside one of the weekend's biggest prizes: the Presidents Cup trophy.

It was a decidedly glamorous start to what is about to become a much more competitive few days for Clark.

Wyndham Clark and Emily Tanner Step Out Before Presidents Cup

Clark is one of 12 American golfers taking on the International Team at Medinah, giving the 32-year-old another chance to represent the United States on one of golf's biggest stages.

He'll open the competition Thursday alongside Collin Morikawa, with the American duo scheduled to face their International Team opponents as the U.S. begins its Presidents Cup title defense.

Before the golf got underway, though, Tanner offered a glimpse at the other side of the week.

Her photos captured the couple dressed for the event, posing around Chicago and enjoying a night together before Clark's schedule shifts almost entirely to golf.

The appearance also gave fans another look at a relationship that has become increasingly public.

Clark and Tanner have been linked since the beginning of this year, with Tanner starting to become a familiar presence alongside the golfer at tournaments and other events.

This week, she's in Chicago as Clark prepares for one of the most high-profile starts of his season.

Wyndham Clark Enters Presidents Cup With Plenty of Attention on Him

Clark won't exactly be able to disappear into the American lineup once play begins.

The two-time U.S. Open champion arrives at Medinah after another eventful season, one that included a second U.S. Open title but also brought controversy.

Clark faced widespread criticism following the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont after damaging two lockers in the men's locker room out of frustration. Oakmont later banned him from the property until he met several conditions, including making a charitable contribution and completing counseling.

Clark apologized for the incident and called his actions “awful” in the aftermath.

Now comes a very different opportunity.

Instead of playing solely for himself, Clark will spend the next several days wearing red, white and blue as part of a loaded American roster that also includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

And before the pressure of the Presidents Cup arrived, Clark and Tanner managed to squeeze in one polished night out together.

Judging by the photos, they made it count.

