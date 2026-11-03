Yaxel Lendeborg Has Warriors Fans Talking After Getting Cozy With Girlfriend Tacarra

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been making headlines for his play on the court, but he's getting some attention for an entirely different reason.

His latest appearance on social media had very little to do with basketball and quite a bit to do with his girlfriend, Tacarra.

Lendeborg has put together an impressive start, posting averages of 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also recently had a career-high 37 points in one game. Those are really attractive numbers for a rookie, but he's got a few other things going for him, too.

He and Tacarra have been together since meeting in the summer of 2025, and she's become a familiar presence around the Warriors this season.

The couple has also been popping up frequently on Dub5 Apparel's social media accounts, and their latest post is a cute show of affection for each other.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Girlfriend Tacarra Share Romantic Moment on Social Media

Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) dribbles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The company's latest video, shared over the weekend, gave followers a much closer look at their chemistry. Forget the usual basketball content.

This one was all about romance, with Lendeborg picking Tacarra up and looking deeply into her eyes. They stayed close, exchanged a few affectionate looks and shared a kiss. Let's just say neither one seemed concerned about keeping things low-key.

Dub5 Apparel accompanied the video with the caption: "Bro came into the league and made it fun to watch" with a fire emoji. The message was aimed at Lendeborg's impact on the court, although the footage showed that the rookie has something to smile about away from the game, too.

Followers flooded the comments section of the post with fire and heart emojis. "She’s so small and tiny compared to him love it," one said with heart eye emojis.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Tacarra Shyann Have Been Dating Since His Wolverine Days

Lendeborg has been dating Tacarra Shyann for a while now, with the two first crossing paths shortly before his final season at the University of Michigan.

Since then, they've continued building their relationship, with Tacarra often showing support for the rising basketball star as his career moves forward.

Shyann has been by Lendeborg's side through several memorable chapters of his basketball career, including Michigan's run to the Final Four and national championship game.

As his profile continued to rise, fans got more looks of their relationship through social media, where the two have shared moments from celebrations, family gatherings and milestones along the way. They continue to post regularly about their affection for each other, and Lendeborg is really becoming a personality in the NBA.

The Warriors pulled off a win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, Nov. 2, with a 116-113 final score. Now, they have a little time off before they go up against the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Warriors are 5-3 for the season so far.