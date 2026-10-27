Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Is Quickly Becoming One of the NBA’s Best Personalities

Expectations for Yaxel Lendeborg were relatively low coming into his rookie season with the Warriors. Golden State selected the Michigan product with the 11th pick in the lottery and, as a 24-year-old prospect, he profiled to more quickly settle into NBA life than his younger counterparts.

So far, that’s proven true. Lendeborg has been one of the best rookies to start the 2026–27 campaign despite his team’s struggles in the win column. But what we didn’t see coming? Lendeborg swiftly establishing himself as one of the most fun personalities in the NBA.

Those who watched him play for the Wolverines probably aren’t as surprised as the professional basketball-viewing population. Lendeborg was a consistently good interview en route to a NCAA championship and his unique, endearing backstory of perseverance ensured he was a regular in the spotlight of national media. That isn’t something guaranteed to carry over to the NBA, though. Rookies are instructed to watch and learn when they arrive in the league, particularly older rookies who are supposed to fill a specific role on a winning team like Lendeborg. Such circumstances do not exactly encourage personalities to shine.

Lendeborg is incorrigible, though. From his very first game he showed he isn’t a normal rookie who would need time to settle in—on or off the court.

In the Warriors’ season opener, Steve Kerr threw Lendeborg into the deep end by assigning him to guard superstar MVP candidate Luka Dončić. The rook didn’t back down, trash-talking the Slovenian superstar to such an extent it carried over into his postgame interviews . It turned out to be a preview of what’s to come as far as Lendeborg’s media availability. He was happy to inform reporters he told Dončić he sucked, then became the voice of every fan’s frustration about flopping and the quick whistle that comes with guarding stars in the NBA. The avatar of the people!

Yaxel Lendeborg on his NBA debut:



“It was interesting. I got to see what the NBA is like, man. A lot of flopping, a lot of foul baiting, a lot of praying to the refs, man. Interesting first game for sure.” pic.twitter.com/aQambkeOLi — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) October 22, 2026

Lendeborg’s blunt honesty is a welcome reprieve from the buttoned-up PR interviews most athletes give nowadays—as well as the self-awareness on display that he’s incredibly fortunate and will have all the fun possible as a result.

“You know, it's like I'm not afraid to talk to nobody, man. He's not Michael Jordan.”



“I’m 24 in the NBA with the best job in the world. Just moved my mom out to California. Like, I'm living a dream.”



Yaxel Lendeborg on Doncic, his haters, game against the Grizzlies and more. pic.twitter.com/hUwMjuABu6 — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) October 24, 2026

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying Lendeborg has a nose for entertainment. He’d be a great fit in the wrestling sphere. In this life, however, he plays basketball. And he’s pretty good at that, too!

Lendeborg’s on-ball defense is already solid for a rookie—despite taunting the dragon by going back-and-forth with Dončić, he held the Lakers star to 1-of-6 shooting when he was the primary defender, per ESPN . The offensive side of the ball started out a little rocky but has gotten better with every passing game. Literally.

Lendeborg started his NBA career with a 12-point performance in Los Angeles. Two nights later, he had 18 against the Grizzlies. In his third NBA game, Lendeborg finally saw shots fall and put up 26 against the Suns. Monday night brought his best game yet, and proof he’s rapidly adjusting to the NBA life.

Lendeborg led the Dubs in scoring to earn their first win of the season over Nikola Jokić’s Nuggets. He had 31 points on 9-for-19 shooting and went 12-for-13 from the free throw line. Earning that many points from the line is not a repeatable task night-to-night but is reflective of Lendeborg’s physicality on the offensive end. Drawing fouls is often one of the toughest tasks for NBA rookies yet Lendeborg has shot double-digit free throw attempts in half his games so far. And on top of all that, he added 12 rebounds and six assists.

Not too shabby.

Yaxel Lendeborg put on a SHOW last night 👏



🏀 31 PTS (career-high)

🏀 12 REB (game-high)

🏀 6 AST



He became the first @warriors rookie since Steph Curry (2/10/2010) to record 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ AST in a single game! pic.twitter.com/3Lkqvw6dny — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2026

Then, after the game, Lendeborg endeared himself to those who came before by asking Peacock’s Hall of Fame panel of analysts for advice on his game. It was a really cool moment and not something we ever see on the broadcast. Smart rookies seek advice from everyone around them; Lendeborg saw his opportunity on Monday night and fired away without hesitation.

Yaxel Lendeborg asked T-Mac, Vince, and Melo for advice on his game:



“Do you guys have any advice like, just for me in general just to try to keep going, things I got to work on, anything that you guys see that I don’t see?” 👏 pic.twitter.com/rKCBwQhJwp — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) October 27, 2026

It’s really hard to not like Lendeborg. Moreover, his entertainment value is undeniable. In the span of four games the rookie has made it very clear that he’s going to say something interesting every time he gets in front of the mic. Remarkable work in a short span of time.

On top of it all, he’s a hooper! Lendeborg is an average athlete by NBA standards but is already demonstrating an instinct for maximizing his big frame on the wing. We shouldn’t expect him to outscore Steph Curry every night but merely having the capability (as he showed on Monday) is a boon for the Warriors and a very strong point in favor to his long-term NBA hopes.

Golden State might play some ugly basketball this year despite the wondrous presence of Curry. Lendeborg is doing what he can to ensure we all have another reason to tune in.

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