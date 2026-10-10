You Won't Believe Which Sports Stars Are Running the 2026 Chicago Marathon

Ten years ago, Anthony Rizzo helped deliver one of the greatest moments in Chicago sports history. This weekend, he's returning to the city with another finish line in mind.

The former Chicago Cubs first baseman, who helped end the franchise's 108-year World Series championship drought in 2016, will make his marathon debut at the 2026 Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 11.

And he won't be the only familiar face among the thousands of runners making their way through the city's streets.

Rizzo's former Cubs teammate Jake Arrieta is also taking on the 26.2-mile course, while two-time Olympian Des Linden and popular Peloton instructor Kirsten Ferguson are among the other notable names participating.

For some, Chicago represents an opportunity to chase a personal goal. For others, the race carries a much deeper meaning.

Here's a closer look at four familiar sports figures preparing to take on the 2026 Chicago Marathon.

Anthony Rizzo and Jake Arrieta Return to Chicago for a Different Kind of Challenge

Anthony Rizzo

Chicago has already given Anthony Rizzo one unforgettable finish. On Sunday, he'll be chasing another.

A decade after helping the Cubs capture their first World Series title since 1908, the three-time MLB All-Star is preparing to run his first marathon in the city where he became a fan favorite.

Rizzo shared on Instagram that watching his wife, Emily, complete the New York City Marathon inspired him to tackle the distance himself.

But there's another reason this particular race matters.

Rizzo will be running in support of the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, the nonprofit he established to help children battling cancer and their families.

The cause is deeply personal. Rizzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at just 18 years old, years before his major league career took off. He has since used his platform to support families navigating experiences similar to his own.

Now, he'll be putting in 26.2 miles for that mission.

For Cubs fans who spent years watching Rizzo take the field at Wrigley, seeing him return to Chicago for an entirely different athletic challenge should make for a special moment.

Jake Arrieta

Rizzo won't have to look far to find someone who understands exactly what Chicago means to him.

Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, another member of the franchise's historic 2016 championship team, is also running Sunday's marathon.

Arrieta has been sharing glimpses of his preparation on Instagram and is fundraising as part of Team Rizzo, supporting the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.

In an August post, Arrieta described his marathon effort as a pursuit of personal improvement while encouraging supporters to contribute to the foundation's work.

The reunion adds an especially fitting touch to the weekend.

Ten years after celebrating a World Series championship together, Rizzo and Arrieta will be back in Chicago, this time with running shoes instead of baseball cleats.

There won't be a championship trophy waiting at the finish line, but the opportunity to raise money for children and families facing cancer gives their latest challenge a significance of its own.

Olympian Des Linden and Peloton Star Kirsten Ferguson Join the Field

Des Linden

For most runners, completing one marathon is enough to warrant a lengthy recovery.

Des Linden has a rather different approach.

The two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon champion is returning to Chicago as part of an ambitious racing schedule that would leave even experienced endurance athletes exhausted.

Linden is using Sunday's marathon as preparation for the Javelina Jundred, a 100-mile trail race scheduled just three weeks later.

And this won't be her first demanding stretch of racing in 2026.

In April, Linden finished third in the women's field at the Marathon des Sables, a grueling 168-mile, six-stage race through the Moroccan Sahara Desert. Just one week later, she completed the Boston Marathon in 2:35:49.

That kind of turnaround would be remarkable for almost anyone. For Linden, it has become another chapter in a career defined by extraordinary endurance.

While much of the attention surrounding Chicago's famous participants will center on athletes trying something outside their usual sport, Linden brings a different kind of intrigue.

She's already conquered some of distance running's biggest stages. Now she's taking on another major marathon with an even longer race looming.

Kirsten Ferguson

Anyone familiar with Kirsten Ferguson's Peloton classes knows she has a knack for making a tough workout feel a little more manageable.

On Sunday, she'll be putting that same determination to work over 26.2 miles.

The popular Peloton instructor is among the recognizable fitness personalities participating in this year's Chicago Marathon, and she's been bringing her followers along throughout the training process.

Ferguson has documented her preparation on Instagram over the summer and fall, sharing the work behind her marathon journey.

For the Peloton community, that offers a chance to see one of its familiar instructors on the other side of the experience.

Instead of coaching thousands of people through a workout, Ferguson will be the one navigating the miles, drawing on months of preparation to reach the finish line.

And given how much of her career revolves around encouraging others to keep going, it's a particularly fitting challenge.

When Is the 2026 Chicago Marathon?

The 2026 Chicago Marathon takes place Sunday, Oct. 11, with runners traveling through 29 Chicago neighborhoods along the 26.2-mile course.

One of the world's premier road races, the Chicago Marathon attracts elite competitors, dedicated amateur runners and first-time marathoners from around the globe.

This year's field also offers a little something extra for sports fans.

Rizzo and Arrieta will be returning to the city where they helped make baseball history. Linden will be adding another demanding race to an already extraordinary year. And Ferguson will be taking the determination she encourages in others out onto the streets of Chicago.

They arrive with different backgrounds, different expectations and different reasons for running.

But come Sunday morning, they'll all have the same 26.2 miles ahead of them.

