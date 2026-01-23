Lukas Dostal Keeping Ducks' Playoff Dreams Alive

Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal stood on his head as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1. The 25-year-old puck-stopper faced 41 shots and limited the best team int he NHL to a single goal.

That was Dostal's fourth consecutive win for the Ducks, continuing a stretch of excellence for the Czech goaltender.

The win also kept the Ducks in the top three of the Pacific Division and maintaining the pace behind the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. Despite a rough stretch, Dostal has rekindled their playoff hopes. As head coach Joel Quenneville said after their win over Colorado, the Ducks should be thanking their goalie for how well he's played.

"Thank the goalie, for sure. I mean, that was all goalie,” he said. “I think that we did some good things in front of him, but they had some great all-alone looks on several occasions tonight."

Ducks' Best Player

When your team is struggling, often times your goaltender has to be the player to pull the team out of the depths of despair. When your goaltender is your best player, it takes the pressure off of everyone else.

Thankfully for Anaheim, Dostal has been their undisputed best player over this recent stretch. He's won four of his last five starts. In those four victories, he's faced at least 22 shots in each of those games and 25 or more in three contests, but the highest-number of goals he's allowed is three. Dostal credited the defense in front of him after the game, despite the team allowing 41 shots on goal.

"Obviously, felt really good today,” he said. “The guys did a [heck] of a job in the defense, honestly. Like they allowed me to see the pucks whenever there was a cross-seam pass or whatever."

Jan 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) in the shootout at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Giving Ducks Confidence

Even if the team in front of him isn't playing lock down defensively, Dostal's play is inspiring confidence. The entire team is motivated to play harder in front of their red-hot goaltender. Scoring forward Cutter Gauthier talked about how the game felt like a team win, despite the game mostly belonging to Dostal's star performance.

“It's a team win," he told reporters after the game. "'Dosty' played a great game, but I thought a lot of guys played a great game tonight."

In the end, it doesn't really matter. The Ducks are winning after trudging through a slump earlier in the regular season. They hold a playoff position and are starting to play closer to the level they began the season at. There are many reasons fueling this improvement, but none of them hold a candle to what Lukas Dostal is doing.

