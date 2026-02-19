Ducks Goalie Done for Season After Hip Surgery

The Anaheim Ducks will be coming out of the Olympic break in search of a new backup goaltender to get them through the rest of the season and possibly the postseason.

The Ducks recently announced that usual backup goaltender Petr Mrazek underwent hip surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Injury Update: Petr Mrazek underwent hip surgery Tuesday and will be out for the remainder of the season.https://t.co/krkf1sHdUo — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 18, 2026

Usually, Lukas Dostal gets most of the starts as he has tallied 38 games so far this year with 37 of them being starts. Dostal has had a decent season so far, as he has a 2.79 GAA and a .897 save percentage.

As for Mrazek, he got into 10 games for the Ducks with 8 being starts. He now ends the season with a 3.50 GAA and a .858 save percentage. The Ducks do have another option in Ville Husso to help backup Dostal for the time being, but Dostal's stats are not great this year either.

Husso has gotten into 12 games so far this year with a GAA of 3.00 and a save percentage of .882. Those aren't much better numbers than Mrazek has had, but they are slightly better. The Ducks should try to look for an upgrade at the trade deadline if Pat Verbeek thinks he needs to do so.

Feb 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) defends the goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Husso could be a good backup to Dostal if used correctly

Husso like Mrazek is a goalie that cannot be used too much, as Dostal needs to be getting the bulk of the starts down the stretch for the Ducks. Husso has had runs with the Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues before coming over to Anaheim.

Husso had a good second year in St. Louis in 2021, where he posted a 2.56 GAA and a save percentage of .919, which are really good numbers. But the years after that with Detroit, he had GAA's of more than 3 and save percentages under .900.

Husso has seemed to lost his form a bit as he now does not tend to be a starting goalie. He can always figure it out down the line here as the season goes on and winds down to an end in April. But he is way better suited as a backup.

But Verbeek could always think that Husso has not done enough as a backup to Dostal and see what is out there on the market at the Trade Deadline. If Verbeek wants to see his team be a contender come April, he needs to do something and find a good partner for Dostal.

