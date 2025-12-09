Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Hopes to Return Soon

The Boston Bruins are getting ready to go on a road trip that sees them travel to St. Louis, Winnipeg, and Minnesota in a span of 5 days and they are likely to get a huge reinforcement back in their lineup. It's being reported that star defenseman Charlie McAvoy could be returning to the Bruins lineup during the upcoming road trip.

McAvoy has missed the past 10 games after he took a puck to the face November 15th against the Montreal Canadiens in a 3-2 victory. But it sounds like he will be making his return to the top defensive pairing for the Bruins at some point during the road trip.

McAvoy hasn't played since getting hit in the face with a slapshot on November 15th pic.twitter.com/7tHUG7E388 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 8, 2025

The Bruins currently sit in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 17-13 and 34 points on the season. The fact that the Bruins have still been winning games and collecting points without their best defenseman who does everything when on the ice, is telling. And then getting him back on this road trip really helps their chances of winning more games down the road, what a boost.

Getting McAvoy Back Helps in all Aspects for Bruins

McAvoy is a player that can play top four defensive minutes against teams' best players and play on the top powerplay unit as the powerplay quarterback. He is a player that does it all and gives it his all and is just a super dynamic player when he is out on the ice.

He can help feed his players the puck offensively as well. He has good connections with forwards David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie and they definitely like having him be the powerplay quarterback on that unit. McAvoy is super important to this Bruins team and to be getting him back is really going to help.

Dec 23, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

When McAvoy went down, it might have seemed like the Bruins season was going to be over. But that is not the case here as they are getting him back way sooner than expected. They are going to have him for this stretch run right before the Christmas Break and the New Year when the standings usually start taking shape.

Around January or so is usually when teams can start to tell who is going to be in contention for the upcoming playoffs and who usually needs to sell at the upcoming Trade Deadline. And getting McAvoy back in mid-December should mean the Bruins likely will not have to sell and should push for the playoffs.

